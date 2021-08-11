More Mutations of COVID Delta Variant May Be Behind Surge in Breakthrough Cases in India: Reports

India's Kerala state has been reporting over 20,000 coronavirus cases a day for the past few weeks, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,610,193 on Tuesday. A federal government team that visited Kerala says that a new COVID mutation has potentially been detected in nine districts of the southern region, several media outlets report citing sources from India's Health Ministry.
The federal government has asked the state to submit a 100 percent genomic sample of all breakthrough COVID-19 infections – in other words, those recorded in people people who have already had the virus or are fully vaxed.
"Kerala’s high Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is a matter of concern. An efficient management of earlier waves may have left the state with more susceptibles. This, combined with lockdown fatigue has possibly contributed to the rise in cases. With the Onam festival round the corner, the state will have to take great precautions and enforce lockdowns in high transmission districts to prevent an overwhelming of the healthcare system," Dr. Lancelot Pinto, a consultant pulmonologist, told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, India's Health Ministry said that eight states are reporting an R-value equal of 1 and above.
Kerala reported over 21,119 new coronavirus cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, while India recorded 38,353 and 479 deaths in the last 24 hours.
All comments
Show new comments (0)