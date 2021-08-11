Dozens Trapped Under Debris After Major Landslide in India – Videos

On Wednesday a major landslide hit the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway, which passes through the Kinnaur District of India's mountainous Himachal Pradesh state, burying dozens of people and vehicles.
While the exact number of people feared trapped remains unclear, conflicting reports in Indian media suggest it could be as many as 80.
#NewsAlert | #Landslide reported in #Kinnaur District of #HimachalPradesh. Several vehicles are trapped, around 80 people are reportedly feared trapped under debris.— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 11, 2021
Rescue operation underway.
Listen in to what CM has to say.
Gurpreet with latest updates. pic.twitter.com/vFtcBBsgPj
"Four vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble. Casualties feared," Indian news agency ANI quoted Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel as saying.
Himachal Pradesh State Chief Jai Ram Thakur said that a search and rescue mission is underway.
Videos from the site have surfaced on Twitter, showing a large chunk of the mountain collapsing and bellowing plumes of dusty smoke.
A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021
Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur hits a bus and a truck, several feared trapped. ITBP team rushed for rescue ops. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/J2dJrHWFkT— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 11, 2021
A #landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs.— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) August 11, 2021
One truck and a HRTC Bus reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped.
Rescue teams at spot pic.twitter.com/80cY488YKc
The official Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office (PMO) tweeted that all necessary support is being provided to help those affected.
PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2021
Earlier this month, a major landslide halted traffic in the Nahan and Kumarhatti regions of Himachal Pradesh, while on 3 August a 22-year-old man reportedly died in a landslide in the state's Solan district.
The roads around Gangotri, which is the source of the holy Ganges River, have also been hit by landslides in recent days.
