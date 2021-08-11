Register
10:54 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rahul Gandhi

    Twitter Blocks Gandhi's Account After He Posts Photo of Parents of Allegedly Raped, Murdered Girl

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Sidheeq / Rahul Gandhi
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107905/59/1079055984_0:78:1280:798_1200x675_80_0_0_563dcdd2ad6be0eb0f080eb85f92b1e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108111083578459-twitter-blocks-gandhis-account-after-he-posts-photo-of-parents-of-allegedly-raped-murdered-girl/

    Rahul Gandhi, the former chief of India's main opposition party Congress, has not been able to tweet since 6 August, and his supporters think PM Modi might be behind the ban.

    On Wednesday Twitter told the Delhi High Court that it has blocked the account of former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi after he posted an image showing a Dalit couple mourning the death of their nine-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped and murdered in the capital last week. 

    Indian National Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi gestures during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on May 25, 2019.
    © AFP 2021 / PRAKASH SINGH
    'Deserves Justice': Rahul Gandhi Meets Parents of 9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered in Delhi
    Sajan Poovayya, a senior lawyer representing Twitter, informed the court that Gandhi's official account – which has 19.5 million followers – has been deactivated because the post portrayed sensitive information and violated the platform's guidelines. 

    The social networking platform was responding to a petition filed by social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, The Indian Express reported

    Mhadlekar's plea outlined that Gandhi's tweet broke Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Section 23(2) of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

    "The law in this regard is very well-settled in a catena of judgments wherein it was held by the Supreme Court of India, that the name, address, school or other particulars, which may be lead to the identification of the child in conflict with law/victim, cannot be disclosed in the media," The Indian Express quoted the petition as saying.

    The Delhi High Court has further directed the representatives of Gandhi, Delhi Police, and other respondents to prepare their statements for the case. The next hearing is scheduled for 23 September. 

    On 7 August, the official Twitter account of the Congress party revealed that the 50-year-old parliamentarian has been blocked. 

    On 9 August, Congress members protested in Delhi against Twitter for suspending their former party leader's account - they burned posters with slogans criticising the social media platform. 

    The protesters demanded to know if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had put pressure on Twitter to ban Gandhi's account. 

    It remains unclear when or if Gandhi will be unblocked from Twitter. The last tweet from his account was on 6 August.

    He met the parents of the deceased girl last week, demanding justice for the "daughter of India."

    According to Ingit Pratap Singh, the deputy ommissioner of Police (southwest), 55-year-old priest Radhey Shyam and three crematorium employees have been arrested for allegedly raping, murdering, and hurriedly cremating the girl. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Tags:
    India, Indians, Rahul Gandhi, twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, post, Rape, Delhi, New Delhi, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News, Sputnik Radio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse