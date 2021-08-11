Register
07:50 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    JuH delegation handing over their statement to the DCP, Delhi Police

    Hindu Group Allegedly Stormed Islamic Shrine in Delhi, Threatening Caretaker to Vacate by 13 August

    © Photo : Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind (JuH)
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083578162_0:112:1280:832_1200x675_80_0_0_b5ea947db7c1bcca656269ca6e144563.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108111083577889-hindu-group-allegedly-stormed-islamic-shrine-in-delhi-threatening-caretaker-to-vacate-by-13-august/

    Traditionally considered as a bastion of Hindu-Muslim unity, India’s capital witnessed its first ever sectarian clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year. The riots led to 53 deaths, mostly among Muslims. Last week, a group of activists were accused of chanting anti-Muslim slogans in the heart of the national capital.

    A group of Muslim community leaders has alleged that around 60-70 activists from a fringe group known as ‘The Hindu Sangathan’ stormed the Islamic shrine of Dargah Madad Ali Shah last week in Delhi's Rohini area, threatening the caretaker to vacate the premises by 13 August. 

    In a written complaint to Delhi Police, the Muslim community leaders claimed the caretaker was warned of “dire consequences” if the shrine wasn't vacated in due time. 

    The incident came to light when Islamic group Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind (JuH) approached Delhi Police Tuesday evening. The delegation met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi) Rajiv Ranjan Singh at his office, seeking police protection. 

    However, a JuH functionary told Sputnik on Wednesday morning that no police complaint had been registered in the matter, despite "strong evidence" that a few miscreants have tried to disturb inter-faith harmony.

    The caretaker at the shrine alleges that the Hindu activists threatened to place an idol inside the shrine as they chanted Jai Shree Ram (Glory to Lord Rama) on 3 August.

    “They performed some religious rituals near the shrine before they came and threatened me,” he claimed. As per the JuH, a provocative banner was also stuck on one of the walls of the shrine.
    JuH delegation handing over their statement to the DCP, Delhi Police
    © Photo : Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind (JuH)
    JuH delegation handing over their statement to the DCP, Delhi Police

    Some residents in the neighbourhood called up the police at the time of the incident, following which the cops had detained a few activists from the group.

    The JuH delegation says that the detained Hindu activists were released after interrogation.

    Locals claim that the activists even tried to mobilise support against the Muslim residents following their argument at the shrine.

    The situation in the neighbourhood was tense in the wake of the incident, it has been alleged.

    The Delhi Police official informed the delegation that he was “aware” of the incident and had already visited the scene of the incident to take stock of the situation.

    DCP Singh has further assured the members that the shrine won’t be “harmed” in any way and “preventive police action” has already been taken in the matter.

    "If they visit again, they will face stern action from the police,” the DCP has also assured the delegation members.

    The police official also stated that any untoward attempt to “harm the communal harmony” in India’s national capital won’t be tolerated and will be dealt with strictly.

    Related:

    Protesters Plunge Delhi Into Riots Over Citizenship Law Hours Ahead of Trump's Visit - Videos
    Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams India Over 'Massacre of Muslims' in Delhi
    Ex-BJP Spokesperon Among Five Detained for Allegedly Raising Anti-Muslim Slogans in Delhi
    Tags:
    Delhi, Hindus, Muslim
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse