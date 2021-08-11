Hindu Group Allegedly Stormed Islamic Shrine in Delhi, Threatening Caretaker to Vacate by 13 August

Traditionally considered as a bastion of Hindu-Muslim unity, India’s capital witnessed its first ever sectarian clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year. The riots led to 53 deaths, mostly among Muslims. Last week, a group of activists were accused of chanting anti-Muslim slogans in the heart of the national capital.

A group of Muslim community leaders has alleged that around 60-70 activists from a fringe group known as ‘The Hindu Sangathan’ stormed the Islamic shrine of Dargah Madad Ali Shah last week in Delhi's Rohini area, threatening the caretaker to vacate the premises by 13 August.

In a written complaint to Delhi Police, the Muslim community leaders claimed the caretaker was warned of “dire consequences” if the shrine wasn't vacated in due time.

The incident came to light when Islamic group Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind (JuH) approached Delhi Police Tuesday evening. The delegation met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi) Rajiv Ranjan Singh at his office, seeking police protection.

However, a JuH functionary told Sputnik on Wednesday morning that no police complaint had been registered in the matter, despite "strong evidence" that a few miscreants have tried to disturb inter-faith harmony.

The caretaker at the shrine alleges that the Hindu activists threatened to place an idol inside the shrine as they chanted Jai Shree Ram (Glory to Lord Rama) on 3 August.

“They performed some religious rituals near the shrine before they came and threatened me,” he claimed. As per the JuH, a provocative banner was also stuck on one of the walls of the shrine.

© Photo : Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind (JuH) JuH delegation handing over their statement to the DCP, Delhi Police

Some residents in the neighbourhood called up the police at the time of the incident, following which the cops had detained a few activists from the group.

The JuH delegation says that the detained Hindu activists were released after interrogation.

Locals claim that the activists even tried to mobilise support against the Muslim residents following their argument at the shrine.

The situation in the neighbourhood was tense in the wake of the incident, it has been alleged.

The Delhi Police official informed the delegation that he was “aware” of the incident and had already visited the scene of the incident to take stock of the situation.

DCP Singh has further assured the members that the shrine won’t be “harmed” in any way and “preventive police action” has already been taken in the matter.

"If they visit again, they will face stern action from the police,” the DCP has also assured the delegation members.

The police official also stated that any untoward attempt to “harm the communal harmony” in India’s national capital won’t be tolerated and will be dealt with strictly.