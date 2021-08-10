Register
19:42 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Muslim students from remote hilly areas of Jammu study inside a madrasa, or religious school, on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Saturday, July 1, 2006

    India's Education Law Should Apply to Students at Islamic Madrasas, Child Rights Watchdog Says

    © AP Photo / CHANNI ANAND
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083572448_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_326266b7e0cf4e28a2758afe1391b54d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108101083571481-indias-education-law-should-apply-to-students-at-islamic-madrasas-child-rights-watchdog-says/

    In December 2020, BJP-ruled Assam became the first state in India to withdraw state-funding for madrasas, schools which impart an Islamic education. According to the Indian government, more than 197 million Indian students attend one of India's madrasas.

    India’s federal child rights watchdog, the National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR), has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to expand the coverage of the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009, by making it applicable to madrasas.

    These academies are Islamic schools which impart education based on the Quran.

    “It is important that the federal and state education departments play a proactive role in extending the right to education to all children. So far, the minority cell (of the federal education department) has not taken any constructive step for the education of children of minority communities,” the NCPCR said in its report.

    The RTE guarantees free and compulsory education to Indians aged between 6 and 14 years. In 2012, the RTE Act was amended to exempt institutions imparting religious education.

    The validity of these exemptions was upheld in 2014 by India’s Supreme Court, which at the time stated that the RTE should not “interfere” with the rights of minorities to establish and administer institutions of their choice.

    However, NCPCR’s chairman Priyank Kanoongo argues that the exemption is “creating a conflicting picture between the fundamental rights of children and the rights of minority communities”.

    “It was observed that many children who are enrolled in these institutions and/or schools were not able to enjoy the entitlements that other children are enjoying because the institution they are studying in is exempted and is enjoying the rights of minority institutions,” Kanoongo said.

    These “entitlements” include benefits such as a mid-day meal, free textbooks, uniforms, teaching/learning material, access to a library, play material, computers, smart classes, and other facilities.

    Besides demanding that madrasas be brought under the RTE Act, the NCPCR has also demanded that the unrecognised schools be mapped and the number of minority institutions in each Indian state be regulated, among other recommendations.

    "Comparing a religious community's population in a state with how many minority status schools there are for that particular community indicates whether the minority status schools are in proportion to the religious minority population,” the report says.

    “For instance, in West Bengal, 92.47 percent of the minority population is Muslim and 2.47 percent is Christian. However, there are 114 Christian minority schools and only two with Muslim minority status. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, though the Christian population is less than 1 percent, there are 197 Christian minority schools in the state,” claims the report.

    “This disproportionate amount takes away the core objective of establishing minority educational institutions,” the NCPCR argues.

    Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal states have the largest Muslim populations in India. Overall,  Muslims constitute nearly 20 percent of India’s population, according to the 2011 federal census.

    The recommendations have raised hackles among India’s Muslim groups which say that the government has no authority to interfere in how their madrasas function.

    Niaz Farooqui, the secretary of India’s largest Islamic scholars’ organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH), told Sputnik that the Indian Muslims have been “guaranteed” the right to run their own educational institutions under Article 30 of the Indian Constitution.

    “The government has no power to decide the fate of madrasas that are not funded by the state. Let [the government] introduce whichever curriculum it desires in state-funded madrasas,” the Muslim community leader said.

    Farooqui further noted that there was a fundamental difference between madrasas and regular schools. “Madrasas impart religious education,” he spelt out.

    The NCPCR says that only four percent of Indian madrasas are recognised and receive funding from the government. The other madrasas have been declared “ineligible” for state funding because of inadequate facilities.

    The bulk of Indian madrasas fall in the “unmapped” category, which means that the government officially doesn’t know of their existence.

    Related:

    'Scandalous': Modi Govt's Decision to Name College After Hindu Nationalist Ideologue Stirs Outrage
    Indian Muslim Groups at Odds Over 'Madrasas Breed Terrorists' Claim
    ‘History Created’: Indian State With Sizeable Muslim Population Bans Islamic Schools
    Tags:
    India, Muslims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse