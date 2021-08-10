Register
06:42 GMT10 August 2021
    In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra poses for photographs as he arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai.

    Netizens Pick Actor Sidharth Malhotra to Play Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra in a Biopic

    © AFP 2021 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    by
    After making history by becoming the second Indian to win a gold medal as an individual at the Olympics, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has become the talk of the town in the film industry as many filmmakers seek to to tell his inspiring journey.

    Social media is abuzz after filmmaker Milap Zaveri drew netizens' attention to the stark resemblance between star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. He shared on his Instagram post that if a biopic is made about Neeraj, no one can look as much like him as Sidharth.

    Calling them twins, Milap shared a picture of the athlete posing with a javelin stick during his recent competition at the Olympics.

    His post sparked a conversation on Instagram among netizens, with some users commenting that Sidharth is the best pick to portray Neeraj's life on celluloid, while many called on Milap to put this thought into action and quickly buy the rights to make the film.

    "I literally thought it was Sid," one user wrote.

    "Oh my god... Sir just go for it." another commented.

    "I think Sidharth Malhotra needs to start throwing Javelins and firing 87m Throws," replied a third.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

    Several netizens have flooded Twitter with all sorts of reactions as they want to see Sidharth play Neeraj on the big screen.

    Sidharth's upcoming Bollywood movie 'Shershaah' is set to release on 12 August on Amazon Prime Video.

    The much-hyped movie is a biopic about Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military award, given for distinguished acts of valour during wartime.

