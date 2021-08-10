Netizens Pick Actor Sidharth Malhotra to Play Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra in a Biopic

Social media is abuzz after filmmaker Milap Zaveri drew netizens' attention to the stark resemblance between star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. He shared on his Instagram post that if a biopic is made about Neeraj, no one can look as much like him as Sidharth.
Calling them twins, Milap shared a picture of the athlete posing with a javelin stick during his recent competition at the Olympics.
His post sparked a conversation on Instagram among netizens, with some users commenting that Sidharth is the best pick to portray Neeraj's life on celluloid, while many called on Milap to put this thought into action and quickly buy the rights to make the film.
"I literally thought it was Sid," one user wrote.
"Oh my god... Sir just go for it." another commented.
"I think Sidharth Malhotra needs to start throwing Javelins and firing 87m Throws," replied a third.
View this post on Instagram
@SidMalhotra @Neeraj_chopra1 too much similarity🙂😊 If a movie is to be made on our golden boy🥇 then the onscreen hero has to be @SidMalhotra pic.twitter.com/y8xOK6qIZs— Manu Singh (@iwillasican) August 9, 2021
If biopic is made in future then.— Azar A Sheikh (@iAM_AzarAliShek) August 8, 2021
He is the perfect choice. @Neeraj_chopra1 @SidMalhotra pic.twitter.com/0q4fO26UCN
Produced By :- @karanjohar— Sankar ! (@Sankar_KL) August 7, 2021
Directed By @RakeyshOmMehra
Starring :- @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara
Rolling Soon‼️😀😀😀#NeerajChopra ❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KXZFclLhnS
Sidharth's upcoming Bollywood movie 'Shershaah' is set to release on 12 August on Amazon Prime Video.
The much-hyped movie is a biopic about Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military award, given for distinguished acts of valour during wartime.
All comments
Show new comments (0)