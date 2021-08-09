Register
09:10 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Sikhs hold placards as they march toward Afghanistan embassy during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 3, 2018

    With Taliban Seizing Afghan Cities, Congress Leader Urges Modi Gov't to Evacuate 700 Sikhs, Hindus

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083561493_0:0:3161:1779_1200x675_80_0_0_cce1b5a9fc8496ba52053218baec51b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108091083561102-with-taliban-seizing-afghan-cities-congress-leader-urges-modi-govt-to-evacuate-700-sikhs-hindus/

    Most of the remaining Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan are largely confined to major cities. Their well-being is causing increasing anxiety in India, as the Taliban* sets its eyes on these areas. The Islamist insurgent group has already taken several major cities in recent days and threatens a dozen more.

    A Congress Party politician has urged India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to grant "special visas" to evacuate 700 Hindus and Sikhs stuck in Afghanistan, in the face of increased violence in the war-ravaged nation as the Taliban sets its eyes on the country's major cities.

    ​"The numerous episodes of attacks on minorities of Indian-origin, especially the recent shameful act of the Taliban removing the 'Nishan Sahib' (religious flag) from the holy gurdwara (Sikh temple) located in the Chamkani area of Paktia Province, the killing of 25 Sikhs during the attack on Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul (March 2020), the suicide attack in Jalalabad on 1 July 2018 in which 19 Sikhs and Hindus were killed are a living testimony to the fact that Afghanistan is no longer a safe country", stated Jaiveer Shergill, who is a spokesperson for India's main opposition party, Congress. 

    "You may be aware that these people, fearing for their lives have appealed to the government of India for their immediate evacuation", the Congress politician said in his letter to the foreign minister.

    The safety and security of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan has been a cause of concern for the Indian government.

    In 2020, Delhi evacuated more than 190 Hindus and Sikhs from the country in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack on a Sikh temple by Daesh* terrorists, which left 25 Sikhs dead.

    Once a thriving business community, Afghan Sikhs and Hindus now number only 700 in the country. According to historians, there were more than 200,000 of them in the 1980s. Most of the remaining Indian-origin communities live in Jalalabad, Kandahar, and Kabul.

    Renewed fears about the state of Sikhs and Hindus were sparked last week, when Taliban militants reportedly forced a Sikh religious flag atop the historic shrine Thala Shri Guru Nanak Sahib in Afghanistan's Paktia Province to be taken down.

    According to The Hindu, the Taliban asked the Sikh temple's gatekeeper to remove the flag and tie it to a tree.

    In his letter to Jaishankar, Shergill expressed fear that the 700-odd Indian-origin people left behind in Afghanistan have become "sitting ducks" for the Taliban.

    On 11 July, Delhi said that it had "temporarily" evacuated its officials from the Kandahar Consulate due to the intense fighting between the Taliban and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) near the city.

    While the Taliban has repeatedly assured that it will protect the rights of Sikhs and other minorities living in Afghanistan, foreign governments such as India cast doubt on these "guarantees".

    "We have been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future, where the interests of all sections of Afghan society, including women and minorities [are respected]. We are closely monitoring the evolving security situation, and we continue to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire", Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly briefing last week, while commenting on the evolving security situation.

    *The Taliban and Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Afghanistan Rejects Reports That India is Supplying Arms to Afghan Forces to Help Fight Taliban
    US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern Afghanistan
    ‘Politically-Motivated Ambitions’: Taliban Accuses India of Trying to 'Spoil' Intra-Afghan Talks
    Tags:
    Taliban, Afghanistan, India, Congress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse