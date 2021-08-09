Hindu Devotees Crowd Shiva Temples Across India to Offer Special Prayers on Auspicious Monday

Despite fears of a third COVID wave approaching, big crowds of ardent devotees to Lord Shiva have converged at temples across India. This is the third Monday of the ongoing holy month of "Shravan" during which Hindus believe their wishes will come true.
Flouting social distancing protocols, people have queued up outside Shiva temples, literally falling on top of each other, pictures surfacing on social media show.
#Varanasi | Huge turnout of devotees to offer prayers on the third Monday of 'sawan' month at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/jxloItoHH9— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 9, 2021
Devotees Throng Shiva Temples on the third Monday of 'sawan' monthto Offer Prayers pic.twitter.com/rj9zu02TO2— JKUT NEWS (@JKUTNEWS1) August 9, 2021
On 27 July, the first Monday of Shravan, a stampede-like situation occurred in Lord Shiva's famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Several men, women, and children were injured in the incident.
#MadhyaPradesh | Children, women injured in Ujjain temple stampede due to VIP visits— Mojahidul Islam 🎯موجاہدل اسلام (@tarique3333) July 28, 2021
Read here: https://t.co/JsEuE14KF2 pic.twitter.com/dt8Xn1OcJI
It remains unclear why local police at various places are not strictly enforcing social distancing in and around temples despite knowing that crowds may gather, especially on Mondays.
During this auspicious month, Shiva-followers observe fasts every Monday and restrict their diet to merely fruit, milk, and water. No alcohol or non-vegetarian food is consumed by devotees during this month. Food items containing ginger and garlic are also avoided.
Sanskrit prayers are chanted by devotees as they hope Lord Shiva will bless them.
During their temple visits, devotees carry water, milk, honey, and holy plants among other items to offer to the idols of Lord Shiva. The offerings are handed over to the temple priests, who perform prayer ceremonies and distribute them among other devotees.
