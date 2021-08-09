Hindu Devotees Crowd Shiva Temples Across India to Offer Special Prayers on Auspicious Monday

As per the Hindu almanac, the holy month of "Shravan" also called "Sawan" in India begins in late July from the first day of the full moon and ends in the third week of August. It is believed that offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Mondays during this time of the year, ensures God's blessings and a good fortune for devotees.

Despite fears of a third COVID wave approaching, big crowds of ardent devotees to Lord Shiva have converged at temples across India. This is the third Monday of the ongoing holy month of "Shravan" during which Hindus believe their wishes will come true.

Flouting social distancing protocols, people have queued up outside Shiva temples, literally falling on top of each other, pictures surfacing on social media show.

#Varanasi | Huge turnout of devotees to offer prayers on the third Monday of 'sawan' month at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Devotees Throng Shiva Temples on the third Monday of 'sawan' monthto Offer Prayers

On 27 July, the first Monday of Shravan, a stampede-like situation occurred in Lord Shiva's famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Several men, women, and children were injured in the incident.

#MadhyaPradesh | Children, women injured in Ujjain temple stampede due to VIP visits



Read here: https://t.co/JsEuE14KF2 pic.twitter.com/dt8Xn1OcJI — Mojahidul Islam 🎯موجاہدل اسلام (@tarique3333) July 28, 2021

​​It remains unclear why local police at various places are not strictly enforcing social distancing in and around temples despite knowing that crowds may gather, especially on Mondays.

During this auspicious month, Shiva-followers observe fasts every Monday and restrict their diet to merely fruit, milk, and water. No alcohol or non-vegetarian food is consumed by devotees during this month. Food items containing ginger and garlic are also avoided.

Sanskrit prayers are chanted by devotees as they hope Lord Shiva will bless them.

During their temple visits, devotees carry water, milk, honey, and holy plants among other items to offer to the idols of Lord Shiva. The offerings are handed over to the temple priests, who perform prayer ceremonies and distribute them among other devotees.