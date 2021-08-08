India's Child Rights Watchdog Demands Criminal Action Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Insensitive Tweet'

A nine-year-old girl in Delhi was allegedly raped and murdered on 1 August after she stepped out from her home to fetch water from a nearby crematorium. Her corpse was reportedly burned before an autopsy could be carried out. Four people, including the crematorium priest, have been arrested so far. Rahul Gandhi met the victim's parents on 4 August.

India's federal child rights organisation, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has demanded the initiation of "criminal proceedings" against key Indian opposition leader and Congress Party MP Rahul Gandhi for tweeting out a picture of the family members of a 9-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi this week.

"We have written to Delhi Police demanding criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for violating the law", Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the NCPCR, told Sputnik on Sunday.

In its letter to the Delhi Police, the child rights watchdog noted that Gandhi's tweet revealing the identities of the victim's father and mother risked revealing the dead girl's identity, which is a penal offence under Indian law.

— Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) August 8, 2021

​"The posting of the photo of the minor victim's family on the said Twitter handle has been observed by the Commission to be a violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012", states the letter, a copy of which has been shared with Sputnik.

Furthermore, the NCPCR has complained that the tweet also violated the Indian Penal Code and relevant court guidelines on disseminating media in matters related to rape.

The Indian Supreme Court as well as the Bombay High Court have in separate judgments ruled against identifying the "names of the parents or relatives of the victim" in public, the NCPCR pointed out.

The NCPCR had this week also written to Twitter India demanding that Gandhi's tweet be taken down since it violated Indian law. Twitter complied with the NCPCR's request and removed the social media post.

The Congress Party said on Saturday that Gandhi's Twitter account had been "temporarily suspended".

​On Sunday, the defiant opposition outfit posted a screenshot of the deleted social media post, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of suppressing calls for justice for the victim.

​Meanwhile, a group of lawyers has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a criminal complaint against Rahul Gandhi for deriving "political mileage" out of the incident.

"It is submitted that rape, particularly of a minor girl, is one of the grossest crimes committed against children. Disclosure of such crimes to the outside world only adds to the agony of the family of the victim and the victim herself. By doing so, Respondent 1 (Rahul Gandhi) has put the lives of the victim's family at high risk", argues their petition.

The petition will be heard in court on 11 August.