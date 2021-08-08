Register
11:45 GMT08 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he addresses a rally during an election campaign at Shibmandir on the outskirts of Siliguri on April 14, 2021.

    India's Child Rights Watchdog Demands Criminal Action Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Insensitive Tweet'

    © AFP 2021 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083515683_0:40:3072:1768_1200x675_80_0_0_211531d88154a1c24136113411c13dcb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108081083553910-indias-child-rights-watchdog-demands-criminal-action-against-rahul-gandhi-over-insensitive-tweet/

    A nine-year-old girl in Delhi was allegedly raped and murdered on 1 August after she stepped out from her home to fetch water from a nearby crematorium. Her corpse was reportedly burned before an autopsy could be carried out. Four people, including the crematorium priest, have been arrested so far. Rahul Gandhi met the victim's parents on 4 August.

    India's federal child rights organisation, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has demanded the initiation of "criminal proceedings" against key Indian opposition leader and Congress Party MP Rahul Gandhi for tweeting out a picture of the family members of a 9-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi this week.

    "We have written to Delhi Police demanding criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for violating the law", Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the NCPCR, told Sputnik on Sunday.

    In its letter to the Delhi Police, the child rights watchdog noted that Gandhi's tweet revealing the identities of the victim's father and mother risked revealing the dead girl's identity, which is a penal offence under Indian law.

    ​"The posting of the photo of the minor victim's family on the said Twitter handle has been observed by the Commission to be a violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012", states the letter, a copy of which has been shared with Sputnik.

    Furthermore, the NCPCR has complained that the tweet also violated the Indian Penal Code and relevant court guidelines on disseminating media in matters related to rape.

    The Indian Supreme Court as well as the Bombay High Court have in separate judgments ruled against identifying the "names of the parents or relatives of the victim" in public, the NCPCR pointed out.

    The NCPCR had this week also written to Twitter India demanding that Gandhi's tweet be taken down since it violated Indian law. Twitter complied with the NCPCR's request and removed the social media post.

    The Congress Party said on Saturday that Gandhi's Twitter account had been "temporarily suspended".

    ​On Sunday, the defiant opposition outfit posted a screenshot of the deleted social media post, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of suppressing calls for justice for the victim.

    ​Meanwhile, a group of lawyers has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a criminal complaint against Rahul Gandhi for deriving "political mileage" out of the incident.

    "It is submitted that rape, particularly of a minor girl, is one of the grossest crimes committed against children. Disclosure of such crimes to the outside world only adds to the agony of the family of the victim and the victim herself. By doing so, Respondent 1 (Rahul Gandhi) has put the lives of the victim's family at high risk", argues their petition.

    The petition will be heard in court on 11 August.

    Related:

    Police Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for 'Disrespecting Indian Army' Over Yoga Tweet
    'Deserves Justice': Rahul Gandhi Meets Parents of 9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered in Delhi
    Twitter Removes Rahul Gandhi's Tweet Revealing Identity of the Parents of a Rape Victim in Delhi
    Tags:
    India, Rahul Gandhi, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
    Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse