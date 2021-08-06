Register
    India's main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi attends a protest against what they say inflation, farm laws, unemployment and Pegasus snooping, in New Delhi

    ‘Save Farmers, Save India’: Opposition Party Leader Rahul Gandhi, Others Join Farmers’ Protest

    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    Since 22 July 2021, around 200 farmers have been encamped at Jantar Mantar in India’s capital Delhi amid the parliament's ongoing monsoon session. Since November 2020, tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting against three farm laws brought in by the Narendra Modi-led federal government and passed by parliament to liberalise agriculture.

    To extend support to the farmers in their demand for the repeal of three controversial farm laws that were passed last year by the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among many other senior politicians from 14 opposition parties, converged near the historic Jantar Mantar on Friday. Jantar Mantar is the main area in New Delhi for protests close to parliament.

    Raising slogans with a placard reading “Save Farmers, Save India”, Gandhi and other leaders marched to Jantar Mantar from the parliament and supported a group of 200 farmers who have been camping at the site since 22 July.

    Referring to the three farm laws as black laws, Gandhi said, "Today all opposition parties have gathered here [at Jantar Mantar] to extend their support against 'Kala Kanoon' [black laws]... To give entire support to all Indian farmers. We want the black laws to be repealed completely".

    Gandhi also pointed out that Narendra Modi intercepted every Indian's phone and the centre is not letting them discuss the controversial Pegasus snoopgate scandal during the parliamentary session.

    ​While many netizens are coming out in solidarity, supporting the farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar and praising Gandhi for drawing more attention to the issue, some are questioning why other opposition parties - such as Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - skipped the protest.

    The three farm laws are comprised of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and the Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

    They were introduced with the aim of enabling farmers to sell their produce to any seller across the country and deal with private companies directly instead of operating through government-regulated wholesale markets.

    However, the farmers fear that by opening the agricultural markets to private companies directly, it will end the minimum support price (MSP) - or the state procurement system.

    Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have resulted in nothing but a stalemate.

    farmer, protest, protests, protester, farm, farms, Farm Bill, law
