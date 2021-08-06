Twitterians Make UK Envoy to India Savour Lip-Smacking Dish 'Dosa' With Bare Hands - Video

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis has touched the hearts of millions of Indians as he shared a video of himself relishing the famous south Indian delicacy Dosa with his bare hands.
The Briton chose to adopt the traditional Indian way of eating the dish after 92 percent of people voted for it in a Twitter poll he had posted earlier.
"So South India, how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?" Ellis tweeted, giving two options for people to choose between - hands or fork and knife.
Stuffed with mashed potatoes and onions, Dosa is a thin, crispy tortilla served with spice-infused "sambhar" curry and coconut chutney.
"Masala Dosa, Bombat Guru (Masala Dosa tastes Superb with hands)", Ellis said in a tweet to Indians in the Hindi and Kannada languages, expressing awe at the "spiced waffle", as he referred to the Dosa.
92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021
ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD
Elated by his warm gesture, Indians appreciated the foreign official on Twitter.
August 5, 2021
If possible you can visit to my home Sir. You can taste one of the best Masala Dosa.Which will be prepared by Mother.— Arya (@arya_sharath) August 5, 2021
Your Excellency, thank you for doing justice to the cuisine, taste and overall presentation 😎🙏— Thopali R Sriniwas #Gulf #ME #ForeignPolicy#e-Gov (@trsriniwas) August 5, 2021
