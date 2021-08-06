Pakistan's Top Court Orders Immediate Arrest of Culprits Behind Hindu Temple Attack - Video

Over the past few years, several temples and places of worship for Hindus and other religious minorities have been attacked and vandalised in Pakistan. A video of one such incident has appeared on the internet exposing those responsible for the attack on the temple on Wednesday in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan city, sparking social media uproar.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ordered that those behind the attack on a Lord Ganesha temple in the city of Rahim Yar Khan be arrested immediately.

The court has also ordered the authorities to repair the temple without delay.

More images emerge of the devastating attack on a Hindu Temple in Pakistan. The attack took place on Ganesh Temple in Bhong city of Rahimyar Khan. The attack was telecasted live on facebook & videos released. pic.twitter.com/HWcQiMPGq7 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 5, 2021

According to the reports, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Amin of Pakistan's Supreme Court had without prompting taken notice of the demolition of the temple in Rahim Yar Khan and reprimanded the administration and the police for not taking any action when the temple was vandalised.

“What were the police and administration doing?” Ahmed asked, suggesting that the forces of law and order could have been present as a silent spectator while the mob vandalised the Hindu temple.

In response, the Inspector-General of Punjab Province in Pakistan, Inam Ghani, reportedly said that terrorism provisions have been imposed in the case and a report was presented by the Punjab government regarding the demolition of the temple.

Strongly condemning the temple attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that the temple will be restored and asked the officials to arrest all the culprits and take action against police negligence.

Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2021

The attack has sparked a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Islamabad as India summoned a top Pakistani diplomat in the country to lodge a strong protest over this incident.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India called on Pakistan to "ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of its minority communities".

"Firm protests were lodged expressing our grave concerns at this reprehensible incident [and the] continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority community and their places of religious worship," India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly online press conference.

The incident has sparked uproar on social media as netizens have condemned the attack.

...prevention is always better than cure in such cases. Law enforcement agencies must ensure such attacks on religious sites aren't allowed in the first place. Once the attack happens, damage is already done and reactions (even in neighboring 🇮🇳) spiral out of control.

2/2 — Abhishek G. Bhaya अभिषेक অভিষেক ابھیشک 加冕礼 (@abhishekbhaya) August 6, 2021​