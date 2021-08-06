Bollywood Stars Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Launch New Film Shooting Policy in Kashmir

From the snow-capped mountains of India's Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to its heavenly Dal Lake, and picturesque landscape, the place has drawn many Bollywood filmmakers to shoot their movies against this majestic backdrop.

In order to make Kashmir a favourite destination for filmmakers, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan along with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha have launched the J&K Film Policy-2021.

Creating a vibrant film ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Sinha said: "The new film policy will transform J&K and revive its golden days of being a cinematographer's delight. The facility which one gets at other locations in Europe or America, we are committed to providing the same at the locations in Jammu and Kashmir".

The new film policy offers setting up a single-window clearance mechanism for outdoor shoots, arrangements for equipment and access to unexplored locations, and a talent directory of over 1,500 locally trained artists. The government has also decided to provide a host of incentives for filmmakers coming to J&K.

From the revival of closed cinema halls, organising a J&K Film festival, restoration and preservation of J&K films to giving a boost to the film tourism sector, the new film policy aims to radically transform the movie scene in J&K.

"I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to J&K and explore the pristine beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, also avail [yourself] of a host of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, besides the world-class facilities offered by the J&K government", said Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

The new policy also aims at maximising the potential of promising local talent and creating employment opportunities for many, Sinha further added.

After the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in 2019 that bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the federally administered union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the government is aiming to regain the legacy of being associated with the world of cinema. Several Bollywood legends, including late actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Yash Chopra, Mani Ratnam, and many others, made blockbuster movies that were filmed in the picturesque location of J&K.