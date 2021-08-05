Register
14:02 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Handcuffs

    After Bangladeshi Actress Pori Moni’s Arrest, Director Nazrul Raz Detained in Drug, Blackmailing Row

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:181:1920:1261_1200x675_80_0_0_eb088751696eec7fdc158ad729053c20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108051083532420-after-bangladeshi-actress-pori-monis-arrest-director-nazrul-raz-detained-in-drug-blackmailing-row/

    Several people including Bangladeshi actresses, models, and movie directors have been detained this week after the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided residences and seized drugs and liquor, and also found suspected involvement in blackmailing and other illicit activities.

    Hours after Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni was arrested over an alleged drug row, her friend – film producer-director Nazrul Islam Raz – was also detained after police raided his house in Dhaka on Wednesday night, reports say.

    The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stormed Nazrul’s home and seized drugs and equipment used for "engaging in perverted sex," Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s legal and media wing, told local media.

    Nazrul, the head of Raz Multimedia, produced Moni’s first film "Bhalobasha Seemaheen."

    On Wednesday, she was arrested as the RAB raided her residence and seized blotting papers used to distribute LSD, and 30 bottles of foreign liquor.

    The drama unfolded as Pori went live on Facebook while the authorities conducted their searched. She claimed that unknown people were attacking her house and called for police protection, despite the fact officers from the RAB had cordoned off the building.

    Pori and Nazrul's names had earlier cropped up in a drug row after the RAB arrested two models - Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mou Akter on Tuesday. They were held on charges of blackmailing and contraband drugs and liquor that were seized from their residences. 

    "They (the two models) are members of a group that carry out organised blackmailing. People from well-off families used to visit their houses to be entrapped eventually," a police spokesman had revealed to local media after their arrest.

    A Flashback of the Case

    A controversy sparked off after actress Pori filed a police complaint on 14 June against businessperson and former Uttara Club president Nasiruddin Mahmood, and five others, blaming them for attempting to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club on 8 June.

    In the complaint, she alleged that Nasiruddin and others “forced her to drink liquor” and started touching her inappropriately. And when she resisted, they beat her up as well.

    She reportedly went live on Facebook, sharing the atrocities she faced with her fans, and sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention to bring the "culprits" to justice.

    Following this, law enforcers arrested Nasiruddin and other accused on 14 June. But they, in turn, accused Pori and her friends of creating ruckus in a drunken state on that night. After remaining in prison for 18 days, Nasiruddin and others were released on bail.

    The case took another turn after All Community Club President K.M. Alamgir filed a police complaint against Pori and her friends on 16 June, accusing her of vandalising their club on that day.

    While investigating both cases, the law enforcement officials were shocked to find out that several people are allegedly involved in the drug row and other illegal activities. They conducted raids and detaining Pori, Nazrul and many others this week.

    Related:

    'Waiting to Go to Jail Soon': B-Town Actress Kangana Ranaut on Second Criminal Complaint Against Her
    ‘Mahesh Bhatt is the Biggest Don of Bollywood’: Actress Luviena Lodh Accuses Filmmaker of Harassment
    India's Anti-Drug Unit Names B-Town Actor Sushant's ex-Girlfriend in 30K Page Drug Case Chargesheet
    Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Netizens Hail Anti-Drug Unit's Move to Oppose Rhea Chakraborty's Bail
    Tags:
    actress, actress, director, film director, filmmaker, filmmaker, blackmailing, drug, drug use, rape drug, drug gangs, arrest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse