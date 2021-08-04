Register
18:45 GMT04 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee

    With 2024 Elections in Sight, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is Taking on PM Modi on All Fronts

    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/04/1083528385_0:322:3069:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_72bed89f6ad7c16629b3686e5d9cba3e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108041083525438-with-2024-elections-in-sight-mamata-banerjees-tmc-is-taking-on-pm-modi-on-all-fronts-/

    Mamata Banerjee's party TMC recently defeated the BJP in West Bengal's state legislature polls, despite Prime Minister Modi's campaigning.

    Days after meeting several opposition party leaders in Delhi, India's West Bengal state Chief Mamata Banerjee and her team are nipping at the heels of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The recent social media posts by Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC) suggest the party is taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP on all fronts, and is mounting a serious challenge for the 2024 general elections. 

    ​The latest messages posted by TMC have primarily attacked Modi's 2014 and 2019 election campaign slogans. One of the posters reads: "This time Banerjee's government." It was posted in response to the BJP's 2014 parliamentary elections slogan: "This time Modi's government". 

    Another hashtag trending on social media is "#honestdays," coined in reaction to another of the BJP's past electoral slogans — "Good days are around the corner."

    Similarly, another poster reads "Bengal Model," which is a take on the BJP's constant evocation of the "Gujarat Model" – used to convince voters that their state will develop in the same positive way as Gujarat. 

    Modi was the state chief of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. During the 2014 parliamentary elections and other state elections, the BJP hailed Gujarat as one of the successful states in terms of development and safety for women. 

    Speaking to Sputnik, Debangshu Bhattacharya, a youth TMC general secretary, said, "People connect themselves in such catchphrase. Often, these jingles and slogans are a test of any party's ability to gauge the nation's mood. A good slogan can bring together people usually separated by religion, region, caste and language." 

    During the West Bengal state assembly election held in March and April, Bhattacharya started using the Bengali song "Game On" to promote the TMC, and it became the party's unofficial anthem. 

    Modi and Banerjee both used the term "Khela Hobe" to challenge each other in their political rallies. 

    "We will also launch the Hindi version of Khela Hobe in 2023," Bhattacharya said. "Modi promised good days, but I promise honest days. People need to have a transparent government, which I can bring," she said.

     

    Related:

    India: Socialism Ties Knot With Mamata Banerjee in Presence of Communism, Marxism, and Leninism
    State Chief Mamata Banerjee Fumes as Modi's BJP Plans to Back West Bengal Divide
    West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Slams Narendra Modi's BJP For 'Divide Bengal' Proposal
    Indian Court Rebukes Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Over Election Violence
    Tags:
    India, Indians, Indians, social, Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Gujarat, West Bengal, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, 3 August 2021.
    Wildfires Approach Athens Amid Record Heat Wave
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse