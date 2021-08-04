Two Dead, Five Trapped as Wall Collapses in India's Rain-Hit Rajasthan State - Videos

At least two people died when a wall collapsed on them in the Indian state of Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday morning; five others reman trapped under the debris, local media reported.
Local authorities are carrying out rescue efforts to bring the people out safely.
Rajasthan has been facing heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours, which has triggered a flood-like situation in several districts. Over 40 villages were flooded after the Chambal River barrage was opened as the water level crossed the danger mark.
बूंदी नागदी बाजार 🙈#mansoon2021 #bundi https://t.co/71PAoswjOk pic.twitter.com/mlYGopJiIx— राजस्थानी ट्विस्ट (@Rajasthanitwist) August 4, 2021
Meanwhile, taking stock of the situation, Rajasthan State Chief Ashok Gehlot has instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out rescue work. He added that the Indian Army will be pressed into action if the situation worsens.
"In Dholpur, the Chambal River is flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rains. It is an appeal to the general public to be careful and inform the administration immediately if there is a problem," Gehlot stated on Twitter in Hindi.
धौलपुर में भी चंबल नदी खतरे के निशान से ऊपर बह रही है एवं भरतपुर में अधिक बारिश के कारण के कुछ इलाकों में भी बाढ़ के हालात बन सकते हैं। भरतपुर एवं धौलपुर में भी प्रशासन को अलर्ट पर रखा गया है। आमजन से अपील है कि सावधानी बरतें एवं परेशानी होने पर तुरंत प्रशासन को सूचित करें।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 4, 2021
In a separate incident on Tuesday, three children died after two vehicles were swept away in strong water currents in the State.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of moderate to heavy rains in the eastern part of the State. A red alert has been issued for Kota District, one of the most famous education hubs in the country.
Massive Rainfall— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 4, 2021
🌧️🌧️
Rainfall till 8:30am#Rajasthan
Khatoli (Kota) 280mm
Bundi WRS 264mm
Shahbad (Baran) RJ 208mm
1030mm in last 5days
Deopara (Sawai Madhopur) 205mm
923mm in last 5days#MadhyaPradesh
Pohri (Shivpuri) 165mm , Yday 380mm
Bamori (Guna) MP 173mm ,
Yday 271mm pic.twitter.com/mjH0XRRrlC
