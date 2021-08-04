Register
10:24 GMT04 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar addresses a press conference ahead of the release of his film Kesari in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, March 15, 2019. The film is slated for release on March 21

    ‘It’s a Gamble’: Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar Promotes 'Bell Bottom' Release as Cinemas Reopen

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107619/11/1076191191_0:148:3116:1900_1200x675_80_0_0_186d42db063911cd0bbb2a668b46340d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108041083520905-its-a-gamble-bollywood-superstar-akshay-kumar-promotes-bell-bottom-release-as-cinemas-reopen-/

    Bollywood actor Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Bell Bottom’ is the first to be released in India since lockdowns in many states ended.

    As cinemas in several Indian states reopen at 50 percent capacity with safety protocols in place, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is promoting the release of his new movie "Bell Bottom."

    While the film is expected to give the industry a much-needed boost, Kumar – who plays the lead role, an undercover agent codenamed Bell Bottom who is tasked with rescuing 200 hostages on a hijacked plane – said releasing the movie during the pandemic is a risk.

    “It’s a gamble, and the pressure is on everyone. Somebody has to take the risk. My producers are with me. We have taken the leap of faith and we are very confident that this is going to work,” Akshay said during the trailer launch on Tuesday evening.

    The actor says the action flick is the first movie shot in Scotland amid the pandemic and is the first movie released in theatres since lockdowns in India ended. Kumar credits its producers Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani.

    “It was a tough decision to shoot 90 percent of the movie outdoors in Scotland with all safety protocols. They did something unbelievable. They are the first person in the world to shoot the movie with proper permission and safety protocol in pandemic and now releasing it on big screens.” he said.

    “We have to continue to work and take care of ourselves. We can’t stop because of the pandemic. This is going to be the new normal now. Life has to go on,” the actor added.

    “We are happy to be the flag-bearers in releasing films in cinemas. This is for the fraternity. Movie business is also important. But for this film especially, I feel the biggest box office is not how much money this movie has made but how it is making the way for other filmmakers to release their movies in theatres,” Jackky Bhagnani said.

    Indians are excited about being allowed back in cinemas again and venues are expecting to fill all seats available. 

    “It doesn’t matter how many seats we put, it’s an incomplete experience when movies are not running in cinemas. Bell Bottom is breaking this dry spell in cinemas and it’s a bold step by them to release their movie despite cinema has not been opened everywhere," said Ajay Bijli, owner of the PVR Cinemas chain in India. 

    "We are looking forward to movie lovers to come and fill up the seats and ensure complete safety and care,” he added, saying all cinema employees are fully vaccinated.

    Related:

    Bollywood Unlocks: Actors Don Shields to Resume Shooting Amid New Normal in Age of COVID
    World Tourism Day: Foreign Destinations Open the Door to Bollywood
    From Superstar Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood Celebs Make a Swag Return to Film Sets
    India's Multiplex Body Writes to Central Gov't Demanding Gradual Unlocking of Cinemas
    Amid Looming Third Wave Fears, Delhi Government Further Relaxes COVID-19 Norms
    Tags:
    Bollywood, bollywood dancers, actor, actors, Akshaya Kumar, cinemas, cinema, movie, movie stars, movie star, action movie, movie trailer, Movie Theater, upcoming movie, COVID-19, coronavirus, life under COVID-19 quarantine, Scotland, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse