Register
15:48 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man holds a poster and candle during a protest against the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

    India's Opposition Parties Support Protest Over Alleged Rape, Cremation of 9-Year-Old Girl in Delhi

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082344205_0:10:3072:1738_1200x675_80_0_0_6eb565d9b6d1a5b4bab422b30d177d6b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108031083515545-indias-opposition-parties-support-protest-over-alleged-rape-cremation-of-9-year-old-girl-in-delhi/

    The nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated on Sunday by four men - a priest and three employees of the crematorium in the Nangal area of south-west Delhi.

    Opposition parties and youth activists on Tuesday joined an ongoing protest in Delhi to seek justice for a nine-year-old girl from a poor family who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated.

    According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), Ingit Pratap Singh, a minor form a Dalit family from Delhi's Nangal area told her mother, who is a rag-picker, that she was going to get some drinking water from an electrically operated water cooler at a crematorium nearby. But half an hour later a priest and three men from the crematorium called on the woman to tell her that her daughter had died.

    They said that the girl had been electrocuted while taking water from the cooler. They showed her the burn marks on her daughter's wrist and elbow and said her lips had turned blue.

    “The four men asked the girl's mother not to inform the police about the death. Instead, they told her that the police would register a case and the body would be sent for autopsy during which doctors would remove her vital organs and sell them," DCP Singh said.

    This was all reportedly done without the connivance of the girl's parents, neighbours or siblings. 

    After the parents raised the alarm about the incident, villagers launched a protest on Sunday night which continued until Monday, calling for the four arrested men - the 55-year-old priest, Radhey Shyam, and the three crematorium employees, Salim, Laxmi Narayan, and Kuldeep - to be charged with rape and murder. 

    ​All four accused are known to the girl's mother.

    Political Parties Lend Support to the Protest, Raise the Matter in Parliament

    The leader of the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), Chandrashekhar Azad, has visited the victim's family in Delhi. 

    ​Speaking with Sputnik, Suraj Kumar Baudh, spokesman of the ASP, said: "Whenever there is any atrocity against people of the oppressed class, we will stand with the victim's family and question the ruling government." 

    "Where are the federal Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi's chief Arvind Kejriwal? What have they done to ensure the safety and security of the women in the city?" Baudh asked.

    On Tuesday, the incident was raised by Congress politician Shaktisinh Harishchandrisinhji Gohil, and he gave notice in parliament that the crime ought to be openly talked about. 

    "There is an atmosphere of apprehension and fear in the area near south-west Delhi and the matter should be discussed. The government should consider the steps it is taking to bring justice to the girl's family," Gohil told reporters at the parliament. 

    ​Similarly, Trinamool Congress politician Derek O'Brien raised the subject in parliament. 

    ​On Monday, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also visited the victim's parents and assured them that the government would "provide the necessary support to the family".

    On Twitter, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted: "Police should conduct a fair investigation. If not, then the Delhi government will carry out a magisterial enquiry."

    Related:

    From Nirbhaya to Hathras: Gang Rape Cases Spark Massive Protests, Outrage Across India
    'Not My India': Outrage as Rape Victim Tied, Forced to Walk With Her Alleged Attacker
    After Blaming Gang Rape Victims, State Chief of India's Goa Says He Was Quoted 'Out of Context'
    Tags:
    Delhi, India, Indians, Indians, Rape, rape, Rape, rape, rape, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse