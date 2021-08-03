Register
12:13 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man talks to his neighbor as a Communist Party of India (Marxist) flag is displayed as part of election campaign at a street inhabited by members of the Tamil Brahmin community in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala state, India, Saturday, April 3, 2021.

    'Unlike BJP, We're Not Influenced by the US, Israel': Indian Left Denies 'China Agent' Accusations

    © AP Photo / R S Iyer
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083516138_0:0:3067:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_d0264949748e60b1279cbe3c1578b631.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108031083515497-unlike-bjp-were-not-influenced-by-the-us-israel-indian-left-denies-china-agent-accusations/

    In his new book, former Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, who has also served as ambassador to China, alleges that Beijing used its “close connections” with the left-wing parties to “build domestic opposition” to the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement sealed by then-US pres. George W. Bush and Indian PM Manmohan Singh in 2005.  

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has hit out at the 'bourgeois parties' like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being inspired by foreign powers such as the US and Israel, as it countered allegations that it was enlisted by China to scuttle a landmark Indo-US nuclear agreement.

    "This is propaganda... We formulate our own policies and unlike the BJP, we are not influenced by foreign powers," Hannan Mollah, an eight-time MP and Politburo Member of CPI(M) told Sputnik. 

    Mollah said that the Left parties in India have “never acted under foreign influence”.

    “Not agreeing to the (civil nuclear) deal was in India’s national interest,” argued Mollah. The former MP said that India has been “compromising” its non-aligned posture and now is “overtly influenced” by the US.

    The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often been accused by opposition outfits of tilting towards the US and also compromising India's traditional "non-aligned" foreign policy posture on crucial global issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. For its part, the BJP denies the charges and claims to be working in the "national interest".

    In his new book 'The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India’, Gokhale claims that Beijing manipulated Indian politicians to influence the decision-making of the federal government.

    “...the Chinese appeared to operate through the Left parties and the left-leaning media in India that had an ideological problem with regard to nuclear weapons, in an effort to build domestic opposition to the Indo-US deal. This might have been the first instance for China to operate politically in Indian domestic politics. China is becoming more sophisticated in its manipulation of Indian interest groups,” Gokhale writes in his book.

    The excerpts from the new book have been reported by the English daily The Indian Express.

    Under the terms of the civil nuclear deal, India agreed to bring its civil nuclear programme under international safeguards, while the US allowed the transfer of “sensitive” civil nuclear technology to India.

    In India, 'left parties' are those which espouse Marxist political ideals. The CPI (M) was part of the federal ruling coalition between 2004 and 2009, when the India-US deal was agreed upon. The then-ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition was headed by the Congress party.

    In the Indian parliamentary vote, the CPI (M) voted against the deal and even withdrew its support for the Congress-led alliance.

    The BJP, which opposed the India-US Nuclear Deal at the time, said in 2009 that its opposition was based purely on "domestic political reasons". As per leaked diplomatic cables reported by Indian daily The Hindu, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, the leader of opposition at the time, assured American diplomats during a visit to the US Embassy in Delhi that there would be "continuity" in bilateral ties if the outfit came to power.

    In fact, the BJP launched a massive political attack against the Left outfits after Gokhale’s allegations.

    Related:

    India’s First Nuclear Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
    'India Should Learn Something from Trump's Defeat': Former BJP Ally Takes a Pot Shot at Modi
    Why Modi-Trump 'Bromance' Won't Mar New Delhi's 'Camaraderie' With Biden Should He Prevail
    Tags:
    India, US, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse