Rescue Op Underway as Indian Army Helicopter Crashes Into Lake

An Indian Army helicopter, which was deployed in routine sorties and was flying low, crashed into the waters of the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Punjab state on Tuesday morning.
In a statement confirming the incident, the Indian Army said that the 254 Army Aviation Squadron helicopter had taken off from Mamun Cantt in Pathankot, a city in the state of Punjab. The chopper was carrying out low level flying sorties in the Ranjit Sagar Dam area when the incident took place.
Ranjit Sagar Dam, also known as Thein Dam, is a part of a hydroelectric project constructed on the river Ravi on the border of Punjab state and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
National Disaster Response Force deployed. pic.twitter.com/ynWEHlukSA— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) August 3, 2021
This is the second such incident in the area this year. In January, while the country was celebrating Republic Day, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
