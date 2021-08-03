Monsoon Mayhem: 7 Killed in India's West Bengal, Hundreds of Thousands Displaced - Videos

At least seven people have died and almost 250,000 have been displaced in the Indian state of West Bengal due to floods triggered by ongoing heavy rains.
Areas in six districts of the state -- West Bardhaman, East Bardhaman, West Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas -- were worst affected after water was released from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams.
Flood situation in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/zj5pQnI8dP— Alisha Rahaman Sarkar (@zohrabai) August 3, 2021
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting relief and rescue work in the state. On Monday, the Indian Army and the Air Force were pressed into action to rescue people stuck on rooftops. Helicopters were deployed to drop emergency kits, including food and drinking water.
#WestBengalFloods UPDATE— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) August 3, 2021
3/8/21
🔸@NDRFHQ OPS CONTINUE
🔸@2_ndrf in action
🔸Udaynarayanpur,HWH Dist
🔸Safe Evacuation of citizens
🔸RELIEF DISTRIBUTION
🔸RECCE OF AREA
🔸DRONE PICS@HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBKolkata @ANI @PIB_India @DDNewsHindi @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/UeUpCNys6a
During a cabinet meeting earlier this week, West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee directed all the ministers to be present at their districts and oversee the rescue operations.
"The situation is pretty bad. But we are doing everything in our capacity to save our citizens. Over 100,000 tarpaulins, 1,000 metric tonnes of rice, drinking water and clothes have been sent to the affected areas. Relief camps have been set up in every block," a West Bengal government official told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more downpours in the state over the next three days.
In the western state of Maharashtra, over 200 persons died last month due to heavy flooding in 13 districts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)