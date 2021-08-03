Wanted Pakistani Terrorist Shot Dead During Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir – Video

Babar Ali, a wanted Pakistani-based terrorist has been shot dead in an encounter with the Indian Army and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said.
After being tipped off about Ali’s presence in Chandaji Village, a joint team of police and army zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, a top security official said. A massive gunfight erupted between them in the wee hours of the morning, leading to the encounter with Ali.
An unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Dard Gund locality of Chandaji in North kashmir's #Bandipora district on Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/SuGxJcBWx7— Sajid Raina (@SajidRaina1) August 3, 2021
Pakistani terrorist Babar Ali of Pakistan's has been killed in #Bandipora Encounter— Nighat Abbas (@nighat_abbas) August 3, 2021
Yet another evidence that Violence and bloodshed in #Kashmir is Pak Sponsored. The HR activits and global watchdogs must act and inplicate Pak to end Kashmir's agony!@kakar_harsha@FATFNews @UN pic.twitter.com/0D8j8oW108
All comments
Show new comments (0)