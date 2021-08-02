TMC Lawmaker 'Attacked' by India's Ruling BJP Supporters in Tripura State - Video

Leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mamata Banerjee, has been trying to expand her party base beyond West Bengal - the state of which she is chief - starting with neighbouring states which are about to go to the polls. Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bete noire, is hoping this will result in her becoming the main opposition leader.

Abhishek Banerjee - a politician belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) from West Bengal state - was attacked in Tripura state on Monday.

In a video shared by Banerjee on Twitter, alleged supporters of the BJP were seen hitting his car with batons in the state capital Agartala city. His car was also stopped in the West Tripura district where protesting BJP workers were trying to stage a roadblock. The situation turned tense after TMC supporters in the city took to the streets and started exchanging blows with the BJP supporters.

​Earlier in the day, billboards in Argatala showing the head of TMC and West Bengal state chief, Mamata Banerjee, were seen to have been vandalised.

​"There were road blockades every 100 metres. I could not talk to the locals but they still tried to show their affection by waving and reaching out to bless me. Three people were severely injured when we were attacked. Write down this date: TMC will form government in Tripura within one and a half years," Abhishek, who is Mamata's nephew, told reporters.

As the 2023 Tripura elections approach, the TMC is trying to expand its base in the state. Last month, seven leaders from Congress - including former minister Prakash Chandra Das - switched their loyalties to TMC.

Last week, 22 members of political strategist Prashant Kishor’s organisation Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which works with the TMC, were allegedly detained in their hotel room by the Tripura police. After word spread about their detention, five of TMC's leaders - including two state ministers and two lawmakers - rushed to release them. TMC was quick to point the finger of blame at the ruling BJP for the detention of the I-PAC members.

Sources in the BJP told Sputnik: "TMC is trying forcefully to make inroads. They won't succeed. We don't consider them our opposition. Let them do whatever they want."