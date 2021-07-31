Register
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks in a rally during the ongoing Phase 4 of West Bengal's assembly election, at Kawakhali on the outskirts of Siliguri on April 10, 2021

    Narendra Modi's Brother Agitates for COVID-Affected Indian Traders Not to Pay Goods and Services Tax

    India
    Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother protested at the Lucknow Airport demanding the release of his supporters detained by the local police. The police denied the claim. Meanwhile, his protest has garnered attention around the country.

    While addressing Indian traders who have been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, Prahlad Modi, brother of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them not to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST) until their demands are met. Prahlad Modi also advised them to launch a protest over the issue to get the attention of the Maharashtra state government as well as the Modi government.

    "The agitation should be such that Uddhav (Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray) and Narendra (Modi) will come to your doorstep", Prahlad Modi said while addressing a gathering of traders on Friday in Maharashtra's Thane.

    A general view shows the city from Hari Parbat Fort during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on April 4, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India to Restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at Appropriate Time: Modi Gov't
    Prahlad Modi, who is the vice president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation, represents over 650,000 fair price shop owners across the nation. He urged the traders not to pay the tax until the authorities listen to them.

    "Be it Narendra Modi or anyone else, they have to listen to you. Today I am telling you this, first write to the Maharashtra government that we will not pay GST till you listen to us. We are in [a] 'lokshai' (democracy) not in gulami (under subjugation)", he said.

    As per media reports, as the entire sector is reeling under economic strain, various traders from Ulhasnagar and Ambernath informed Prahlad Modi that cases lodged against them for COVID-19 norm violations should be withdrawn. They also requested that he help them revive jean washing units in the two townships on the outskirts of Mumbai.

    Prahlad Modi has been with the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation since its inception. Earlier, he ran a ration shop in Ahmedabad but retired recently due to age. He is the fourth of six children born to Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi. It is believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closest to Prahlad and his mother Hira Ben Modi.

     

     

    Tags:
    India, Narendra Modi, traders, COVID-19, SARS coronavirus
