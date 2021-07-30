Register
20:06 GMT30 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Muslim women. (File)

    Indian MPs Seek Action From Modi Gov't Against Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' 'Auctioning' Muslim Women

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104827/17/1048271766_0:191:3630:2233_1200x675_80_0_0_f72593eb8146b51e1ae44a36b7bbef45.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107301083492961-indian-mps-seek-action-from-modi-govt-against-apps-like-sulli-deals-auctioning-muslim-women/

    Sulli Deals is a satirical app that pretends to offer users the chance to buy a "Sulli" - a form of derogatory slang used by some Hindus against Muslim women. The application was first noticed in July by women who found their profiles - taken without their consent - promoted on social media describing them as "deals of the day".

    Nearly a month after an application "Sulli Deals" posted satirical online auctions of Muslim women, a member of parliament from the Shiv Sena Party, Priyanka Chaturvedi, has demanded action from the government "to protect the dignity of women of our society, as any responsible government should."

    The app was reportedly meant as satire, and did not engage in actual sales of people. Several Muslim women have reported the app to police, noting that the sole purpose of such mobile apps and websites is to degrade and humiliate those of the Islamic faith.

    Islamic women reported that profiles and pictures from their user accounts on social media had been taken without their knowledge or consent, and abused by the application Sulli Deals. Police have reportedly launched an investigation but are yet to reveal who is behind the app.

    A member from Rajya Sabha (the upper house of the parliament) wrote to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday expressing her anger over government inaction on the case. "It pains me to see that hardly any movement with regards to this case has been taken as of now despite the seriousness of it," she wrote.

    Parliament member Chaturvedi stressed in her letter that the "horrifying incident has left the women scarred and troubled. Some of the women have since then deleted their social media accounts and many others said they were still afraid of further harassment."

    Nationwide anger over the satirical fake auction app stealing user IDs compelled Delhi police to register an official police complaint on 8 July after the Delhi Commission for Women and the National Commission for Women called for an investigation. The application has been suspended and the hosting company asked to cooperate in the police probe. 

    "The lack of stringent and efficient preventive laws and punishments for such cases only motivates the perpetrators," noted Chaturvedi in her letter to the government. 

    On 27 July, a parliament member from the Bihar state belonging to the Indian National Congress, Dr Mohammad Jawaid, handed a memorandum to Federal Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding quick action in the matter.

    The memorandum is signed by 56 members of parliament who are demanding "an inquiry against the criminals involved behind Sulli Deals App and Liberal Dodge auction."

    Related:

    Pakistani Muslim Cleric Gets Roasted on Social Media for Linking Coronavirus with 'Immoral' Women
    India's Top Court Seeking Gov't Response to Plea to Lift Ban on Muslim Women Entering Mosques
    India's National Commission for Women Urges Police to Probe Mobile App 'Auctioning' Muslim Women
    Tags:
    India, parliament, app, Muslim
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse