After Blaming Gang Rape Victims, State Chief of India's Goa Says He Was Quoted 'Out of Context'

After his remarks about the sexual assault of two minor girls evoked a public furore, chief of the Indian state of Goa, Pramod Sawant, said on Friday that his comments about the "rape victims" were taken "out of context".
"My statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context. Both as head of a responsible government and as a father of a 14-year-old daughter, I was deeply pained and disturbed. The pain of this incident is inexplicable", Sawant said in a statement.
"The safety of children, especially the minor ones, has to be a shared responsibility. Our right to security has to be strengthened further with more cautiousness. Children, especially minors, need guidance from their elders", Sawant said.
On Wednesday, the Goa state chief stated in the legislative assembly: "When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, parents need to examine how they've brought their children up. Just because children don't listen doesn't mean that the responsibility for their safety lies with the government and police. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches".
Meanwhile, the four accused of rape, including a government employee who posed as police officers, have been arrested for last Sunday's incident.
TW - R*pe— Mithila Prabhudesai 🧣 (@aMYTHila_15) July 28, 2021
Shame on @DrPramodPSawant for insinuating that the recent r*pe case took place because parents let their children party out at night. This is NOT the solution and not something expected from the chief minister of the state. pic.twitter.com/q7t2OPMoz3
Sawant's remarks triggered a social media backlash from netizens and opposition leaders alike, who demanded his resignation.
Congress Party politician Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "The state chief should quit and go home for dropping such preposterous 'pearls of wisdom'", and Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of the right-wing and ultra-nationalist party Shiv Sena, described his remarks as a "sick and brazen abdication of responsibility to keep Goa safe".
“When 14 year olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect”— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 29, 2021
Goa CM on gang rape on Goa Beach. This is sick&brazen abdication of responsibility to keep Goa safe. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/ShnygjcWQc
It is shocking that @goacm is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night claiming that it is not safe. If state govt can't assure us our security, who can give it?Goa has a history of being safe state for women, that tag is being lost in @BJP4Goa rule— Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) July 28, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)