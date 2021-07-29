Social Media Outrage Over Merciless Killing of 30 Monkeys in India’s Karnataka - Graphic Video

In India, monkeys are believed to be a form of the Lord Hanuman, aka Bajrang Bali, the god of power and strength. Many Indian temples are home to thousands of monkeys who are worshipped by devotees. However, some farmers are having a tough time due to the damage they cause to their crops.

Around 30 monkeys were found killed and 20 others reportedly injured in Chowdanahalli village in the Indian state of Karnataka.

In the early hours of Thursday, local youths spotted gunny bags lying on the roadside. They couldn't believe their eyes when they opened the bags and saw dead monkeys stuffed inside.

An initial investigation by Range Forest Officer Yeshma Machamma and Forester D. Gururaj has revealed that miscreants poisoned and beat the monkeys to death.

Expressing his outrage over the ruthless killing of the monkeys, Bollywood actor and wildlife enthusiast Randeep Hooda took to social media and posted a video showing a pile of dead monkeys on the roadside surrounded by locals and passersby.

WARNING: The following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilities.

In an absolutely heinous act, more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka. @moefcc @byadavbjp @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/VqHv0Oew8v — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 29, 2021

Around 20 monkeys assaulted by the miscreants were found alive with injuries and gasping for breath. While 18 recovered after drinking water and could leave, two are being treated by veterinary doctors and are said to be out of danger.

The investigation team suspects that the miscreants brought monkeys from a different location, and when their plans to transport them to another location failed, they tried to kill all of them.

Condemning the horrendous act, Meet Ashar, associate manager, Emergency Response Team – PETA India, points out that many wild animals are killed to protect crops, but the ecological balance cannot be restored through violence.

“Anyone caught killing wild animals must be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Acts of cruelty to animals are indicative of a deep mental disturbance and often, animal abusers move on to harming humans. If any society chooses to treat cruelty to animals lightly, they are encouraging violence towards humans too”, Ashar told Sputnik.

Angered by the incident, many animal lovers and celebrities have been tweeting about it, demanding that the Forest Department conduct a proper inquiry into the matter.

What can be cruel than this??



60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags & thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka.



Can someone tell motive behind such insanity?pic.twitter.com/NPZ4TEkaio — Rohit (@roshovani) July 29, 2021

India is a country where people worship "Jai Bajrang Bali" and ask for vote in the name of god...but kill monkeys in real life! They also put Bajrang Bali stickers on their vehicles.

People worship Ganpati, but kill elephants with crackers. — Dilip Shyam (@DilipShyam) July 29, 2021​

Despicable humans !! God knows how these creatures in human form even go to sleep at night

Do they even have a conscience?

Money can make them do such vile things; what’s the point of such blood stained money?

Pains me to see the video. Culprits will rot in hell @dp_satish — Shettre (@Vishwasshettre) July 29, 2021​