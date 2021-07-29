Register
11:49 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'US Blaming Pakistan For Its Flawed Strategy in Afghanistan', Says PM Imran Khan

    © REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082743799_0:0:2720:1530_1200x675_80_0_0_6c1d31a8b596c3b3a6a1dbfbd6c2d85d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107291083483385-us-blaming-pakistan-for-its-flawed-strategy-in-afghanistan-says-pm-imran-khan/

    Pakistan has been accused by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of failing to prevent foreign terrorists from sneaking into Afghanistan and not doing enough to pressure the Taliban* to join peace talks. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has maintained that "no country had tried harder to get the Taliban to the dialogue table than Pakistan".

    Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed the US for making a scapegoat of Pakistan for its own failures in Afghanistan.

    Khan made a scathing attack on the US while talking to a delegation of journalists from Afghanistan who were on a visit to Pakistan under a programme organised by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum in Islamabad. 

    "The reason why 150,000 NATO troops, the greatest military machine in the history of mankind, did not succeed in Afghanistan has got nothing to do with Pakistan. This is exactly what the Americans did in Vietnam - when they failed in Vietnam they blamed some insurgents from Cambodia, Laos and they actually bombed Cambodia and completely de-stabilised the country. But it still didn't make any difference", Khan added.

    Replying to queries if the US will be allowed to use Pakistani soil for its operations in Afghanistan, the PM said, "My question is -- what will the Americans achieve operating from Pakistan that they could not achieve after 20 years of operating from Afghanistan? All it will do is involve Pakistan in a conflict which Pakistan has nothing to do with. We have lost 70,000 Pakistani people and 150 billion US dollars while fighting the US War on Terror. We see absolutely no reason for the US to operate from within Pakistan".

    Khan was also asked as to why Pakistan is not initiating action against pro-Taliban forces within the country.

    "We have consistently asked the Afghanistan government to tell us where the Taliban in Pakistan are supposed to be. There were drone attacks in the tribal areas, [the[ Americans were killing people through drones", he responded.

    America's Strategy 'Flawed', Should Have Negotiated from 'Position of Strength'

    Defending Pakistan for doing "everything that could have been done" to achieve peace in Afghanistan, Imran Khan blamed America's strategy for its failure in Afghanistan. 

    In this file photo US Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade wait for helicopter transport as part of Operation Khanjar at Camp Dwyer in Helmand Province in Afghanistan on July 2, 2009.
    © AFP 2021 / MANPREET ROMANA
    Pakistan's PM Imran Khan Says US ‘Really Messed It Up’ in Afghanistan, Prepared for Taliban Win Now
    "At one point of time we were told that the Taliban's main sanctuaries were in Waziristan. They kept pushing us that we should take action in North Waziristan. Finally after 4 or 5 years Pakistan actually took action in Waziristan. One million people were internally displaced while many Pakistani soldiers lost their lives. But it made no difference at all. It's not that suddenly the NATO troops won the war in Afghanistan - nothing like that happened", he said.

    Criticising America, Khan said that Washington should have spoken to the Taliban from a "position of strength". 

    "Surely the Americans should have started negotiations with the Taliban from a position of strength when there were 150,000 NATO troops on the ground. That was the time to talk to the Taliban. Talking to them now when there is an exit date given and a few thousand troops left on the ground, how do they expect that the Taliban will now compromise", Khan wondered.

    'Account of Afghan Ambassador's Daughter Does Not Tally With Evidence'

    Imran Khan cast aspersions on the account given by Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghanistan's Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, who was reportedly kidnapped while riding a taxi in Islamabad on 18 July. Afghanisstan's Foreign Ministry alleged that the diplomat's daughter had been kidnapped and held for several hours during which she was "severely tortured by unknown persons".

    After investigations into the case, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid cast doubt on the story, saying "there is no case of kidnapping".

    On Thursday, Imran Khan, too, reiterated that the evidence collected by the Pakistani police does not tally with the account given by the ambassador's daughter.

    "We have detailed now through the safe city cameras, chartered out the exact path taken by the daughter of the ambassador. The taxi driver has been interrogated about whose taxi the daughter took. Unfortunately, the information gathered does not tally with the account of the ambassador's daughter. Cameras show, whereas she says she was put in a taxi and driven away and beaten up, but in the camera clips she is fine. There is a discrepancy here", he said. 

    Meanwhile, violence has escalated in Afghanistan, with Afghan forces waging a battle against Taliban insurgents even as foreign troops are in the process of leaving the country. The Taliban has claimed to have seized large swathes of land, including key border crossings. The United Nations has since deemed the situation in the country concerning, with a UN report suggesting that nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in May and June as fighting intensified.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Videos: Chaos Reigns at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border as Taliban 'Retakes' Key Crossing After 20 Years
    Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador to Pakistan, Citing 'Security Threats'
    Cracks Emerging in Pakistan-China Ties Over Islamabad's 'Double-Game' in Afghanistan, Say Officials
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, Vietnam, US, Pakistan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse