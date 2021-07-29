Indian Security Agencies on Alert After Fake Calls 'From Pakistan's ISI' Ahead of Independence Day

Every year ahead of major Indian events like national days or festivals, security forces have to be extra vigilant following increased security threats from outside. Last month, two drones dropped improvised explosive devices (IED) with RDX in Pathankot, an Indian Air Force base in Jammu.

Days ahead of India's 75th Independence Day (15 August), Indian security agencies have received several fake calls allegedly from the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior security agency official confirmed that the number of fake calls from "Pakistani's ISI has increased" in the last month.

According to the source, the callers impersonate senior officials

"We have raised the alarm in this regard with the intel and other security agencies", he said.

Sources also confirmed that the matter was raised with the federal Home Ministry.

The objective behind these calls seems to be "tricking the officers and getting some security inputs", the official suggested, however adding that "the real intentions behind these calls is yet to be established".

Security Arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir

Apart from Independence Day, another upcoming day, 5 August, is important too. It will mark two years since the Indian Parliament revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir accorded to the state for decades under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The status used to guarantee significant autonomy to the state. Jammu and Kashmir now exists as a federally administered union territory.

"With independence day around the corner and 5 August also approaching, Pakistan will try to create unrest here. We are all prepared for it", the officer stated.

Last week, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in the Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar told Sputnik that they are continuously holding meetings with security forces and exchanging information on threats. They have increased their vigilance in border villages so that infiltration from the Pakistani side is thwarted.

Major Indian festivals like Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan will also be celebrated in the upcoming month of August.

The country's security agencies have now turned more vigilant, especially after the June 27th drone attack on an airbase in Jammu. Besides this, on 16 July, two terrorists from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba were gunned down in an encounter with Indian security forces. On 19 July, security personnel killed a top terrorist commander in a gunfight.