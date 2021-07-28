4 Dead, 40 Feared Missing After Cloudburst in India's Kashmir - Videos

The monsoon season has been causing major devastation in a number of Indian states and union territories this year.

At least four people have died and around 40 more are feared missing after a cloudburst occurred in Gulabgarh, an area of Jammu and Kashmir UT on Wednesday.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the affected area in the Kishtwar District to carry out search and rescue missions.

"I have spoken to the Lt. Governor (LG) & the Director General of Police (DGP) of J&K regarding the cloudburst in Kishtwar. SDRF, army officials as well as local administrative bodies are carrying out the rescue operations. NDRF is also reaching out there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible," India's Home Minister Amit Shah was quoted as saying.

The Indian Air Force has also been contacted for air-lifting the people injured in the incident, Ashok Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner of the region, told the media.

Visuals from the site showing the muddy landscape drenched in water have emerged on social media. The water level in the Chenab River has also risen in the wake of the cloudburst, videos show.

An incident of cloudburst has come to light in Honjar Dachchan (Anantanallah) village of Jammu and Kashmir J&K. 4 people have died after this incident#Kishtwar @adgpi @ani_digital pic.twitter.com/iQR8Jy7Nq8 — Maj.Rajan Singh (Retd) (@MajRajan) July 28, 2021​

Water level has risen in #chenab. These pictures are of Kowbagh, District #Ramban.

Advisories have been issued by District Disaster Management Authorities, informing people to remain vigilant and not to venture near river banks.#jammu #kashmir #Kishtwar #cloudburst @chitraaum pic.twitter.com/tVy4llq2pu — Prashant kumar (@Prashantauw) July 28, 2021

Extremely tragic news of cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir which has left 4 dead and several missing. While the rescue operations are on, hoping for the safety of everyone. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. #cloudburst #Kishtwar #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/6Ej1X4yKbR — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) July 28, 2021

​Earlier this week, one person died and around 10 were reported missing in the Lahaul-Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh state after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Himalayan region. Search operations are underway.