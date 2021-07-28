At Least 18 Killed, Dozens Injured as Speeding Truck Hits Stationary Bus in India - Video

At least 18 people were killed and more than 25 others suffered injuries after a speeding truck hit a bus in India's Uttar Pradesh state early Wednesday.
Talking to Sputnik, Lucknow's Additional Director General of Police S. N. Sabat stated that the accident had occurred on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway in the Barabanki area of the State. There were around 140 bus passengers. All of them were labourers and travelling from the Palwal area of Haryana state to Bihar.
"The bus was stationed along the roadside after its axle broke down when a speeding truck rammed into the bus. 18 people have been declared dead by the hospital authorities. Over 25 people have been injured and they are undergoing treatment at Lucknow trauma centre," he added.
Ghastly overnight accident in UP’s Barabanki where 18 labourers returning from contract work in Haryana to Bihar were crushed to death under the bus they were travelling in. Bus had broken down, they were sleeping in front of it. Truck hit bus causing it to move and crush them.. pic.twitter.com/z8WzF1GzM1— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) July 27, 2021
State Chief of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences following the deaths and has directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He also said financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased.
#UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने आज जनपद बाराबंकी के थाना रामसनेही घाट क्षेत्र में एक सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 28, 2021
मुख्यमंत्री जी ने ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति की कामना करते हुए मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है।
