Actress Kangana Ranaut Given ‘Last Chance’ for Exemption From Court Appearance in Defamation Case

Actress Kangana Ranaut was slapped with a defamation case last year by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar who accused her of dragging his name through the mud.

After failing to appear for the hearing of the defamation case filed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, a Mumbai court on Tuesday warned actress Kangana Ranaut that a warrant will be issued against her if she doesn’t show up for the next hearing on 1 September.

The court warned that it was her "last chance."

“An exemption application filed by the advocate for the accused is granted for today as the last chance and the advocate for the accused is directed to keep the accused present on next date without fail," the court said.

​The case dates back to November 2020 when Javed filed a defamation case against Kangana for allegedly saying that she was part of a "Bollywood suicide gang" who could "get away with anything." The comments reportedly came when late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year.

Javed said that Kangana's media statement was baseless and damaged her reputation. Last month she filed a plea for permanent exemption from appearing in court for the case. She said that due to the regular court trials, she was required her to travel miles from different work locations in Mumbai, leading to huge financial loss to her and her production houses.

Javed's advocate pointed out that the proceedings would not take place if Kangana is not physically present.

The case continues.