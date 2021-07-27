Register
12:15 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian woman uses her mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015

    'Digital Wave': India's Growing HealthTech Sector Evolves Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082346226_0:0:3197:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_600213216531eed19561dc88392710a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107271083399414-digital-wave-indias-growing-healthtech-sector-evolves-amid-ongoing-coronavirus-pandemic/

    According to India's health sector experts, earlier most people were habituated to the concept of consulting the doctor physically and using over-the-counter medications. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has enhanced the importance of the digital transformation of India's health sector.

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced India to undergo sweeping social changes, and the digitisation of various sectors is one of them. Millions of Indians stuck at home can now simply use their smartphones to get everything they need delivered.

    Healthcare is just one of those sectors adapting via remote work in India, as the pandemic has eroded misgivings and enhanced people's willingness to accept the "digital era".

    Hospital staff wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    Disruption of Health Services in India to Lead to Highest Loss of Life in South Asia, UN Report Says
    In the past year, rather than worrying about visiting hospitals for check-ups or tests, millions of Indians have turned to online platforms to consult with doctors, order medicine, and get diagnostic tests done.

    According to a recent health tech report by IAMAI-Praxis, E-pharmacies saw a 200 percent rise in their number of orders in 2020, while appointments on teleconsultation platforms increased by 300 percent. The industry experts say that this pandemic has led to a "phenomenal year" for Indian healthcare, especially health tech.

    Several industry experts told Sputnik that in addition to advancements in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the Indian Healthcare sector, there has been significant growth in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) that improved personalised care drastically.

    According to an Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Praxis report, the Indian Healthtech industry is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2023 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39 percent.

    The Indian Healthcare system is responsible for the well-being of one of the largest populations in the world. Despite the World Health Organisation's recommendation of one doctor per 1,000 patients, India's doctor-patient ratio is skewed at one doctor per 1,511 patients. However, according to experts, this boom in the Indian Health market can ease down the gap.

    Industry experts told Sputnik that the digital health sector has now evolved to become a basic need for both patients and doctors during these testing times, and this surge in the demand is here to stay.

    "In any country, the rich and educated have always had the means and access to healthcare. The pandemic has shown to the world the magnitude of this jarring gap in healthcare access between the rural and the urban. The government can play a huge role by partnering with start-ups to bridge this gap. What we are seeing right now in the Healthcare industry is not like the internet bubble in the 2000s. While this has been a slow but steady rise in all countries, it has been propelled to the forefront as a need of the hour during the pandemic," Ramya Subramanian, Co-founder of Docty, told Sputnik.

    A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a motorcyclist on a road in India
    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    Here's Why India Outperforms West in Containing COVID Deaths Despite Poor Health Infrastructure
    Subramanian also informed that India has always been an "early adopter" and has proven to be a mature market for the Healthtech industry. However, Subramanian also pointed out that cultural and technological inhibitions have been something that all start-ups have faced, especially in a country like India.

    With the rise in Digital Healthcare, the problem of uneven doctor-patient ratios will be managed and fixed, gradually. It will eventually result in better access to healthcare in rural areas, she said.

    "New technologies have emerged and existing infrastructure was strengthened, backed by technology that certainly helped to navigate the situation. Currently, with everybody working from home and dependent on tech and digital for a lot of their needs, Health-tech start-ups will also make a lot of inroads into people’s lives and bring about a positive change. With 5G coming up in a serious manner, we will see Health tech booming. Today healthcare has become a basic need for everyone and will continue to remain so in the future," Jeetendra Lalwani, Co-Founder of Dial4242, told Sputnik.

    Lalwani also stated that although this boost in HealthTech has benefited rural India, there is still a long way to go.

    "The growing penetration of the internet and lower data costs in rural India has acted as a catalyst to this. Now people in rural areas can easily connect with a specialist in another part of the country through teleconsultation. This way, suitable treatment can be provided to a person in a rural setting much quicker and cheaper," Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder of Navia Life Care told Sputnik. 

    With the increase in the advancement of technology in healthcare, the risk of data leaks and privacy issues also arise. In India, as a part of its 'Digital India Mission', the Digital Information Security in Healthcare Act has been put in place, which seeks to provide electronic health data privacy, confidentiality, and security. Moreover, a data leak can damage the reputation of both doctors and their patients.

    "No doubt that teleconsultation decreases the burden of the healthcare staff. I have personally held numerous teleconsultations and prescribed medicines to my patients via video consultation. In addition, it has made it easier for my patients to reach me regardless of our locations," Dr. Pradeep Srivastava, BSc, BAMS, Krishna and Herbal and Ayurveda told Sputnik.

    Subramanian informed that for privacy protection, adhering to HL7 standards (a universally accepted standard for maintaining patients and their medical records, securely) is the way to ensure peace of mind for both doctors and patients. 

    Related:

    Lockdown Just a Tool to Contain COVID-19, but Execution in India was Faulty - Public Health Experts
    'Overworked, Underpaid': Junior Doctors, Women Health Workers Strike In India Amid COVID-19 Wave
    Tags:
    medical facilities, doctors, Healthcare, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse