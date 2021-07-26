Indian President Axes Drass Trip to Commemorate India's 1999 Win Over Pakistan Due to Bad Weather

Between May and July 1999, India and Pakistan waged a war in the Kargil district of Ladakh that was triggered by the infiltration of Pakistani troops disguised as Kashmiri militants. In July 1999, India emerged victorious in the Kargil war.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind had to cancel his visit to the Kargil War Memorial located in the Drass District of Ladakh union territory on Monday due to poor weather conditions. This is the third year in a row that the president won't be reaching Drass on this day.

Every year since 1999, 26 July has been observed as "Vijay Diwas" (Victory Day) in India, to commemorate India's win in the Kargil War against Pakistan. The memorial for the fallen soldiers in the Kargil War is located in the Drass district.

"जुदा मत हो मेरे पहलू से ऐ दर्दे वतन हरगिज़

न जाने बाद मुर्दन मैं कहाँ औ तू कहाँ होगा।"

The most awaited day of the year! #KargilVijayDiwas2021

​To mark 22 years since India's victory in the Kargil War, President Kovind will be visiting the Indian Army's training facility, the High Altitude Warfare School, based in Gulmarg, Kashmir to interact and motivate soldiers there. He will also be laying a wreath at the War Memorial located in Kashmir's Baramula, Indian media reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is presently in Delhi and is attending the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, paid his respects to the soldiers who fought the war in 1999 and refused to let Pakistani insurgents capture Kargil.

He shared an excerpt from an episode of his weekly podcast "Mann ki Baat" where he can be heard asking Indians to read more about the soldiers who had lost their lives in the Kargil war, among others.

We remember their sacrifices.



We remember their valour.



Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.



Also sharing an excerpt from last year's 'Mann Ki Baat.'

​The "Vijay Diwas" is an emotional and proud day for soldiers of the Indian Army. Multiple Army officers participated in two mega bike rallies over the weekend in order to be part of the official wreath-laying ceremony at the Drass-based Kargil Memorial.

Covering a distance of over 350 kilometres, the officers navigated through the rugged terrains of the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh at altitudes of over 11,000 feet to reach Drass. The rallies were led by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi - who is himself a Kargil War veteran.

#SundayInspiration

When Army Commander leads from the front, the Josh has to be Sky high!

"The easier portion of the Dhruva Bike rally starts now"...says Lt Gen YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC just before crossing the dangerous Zojila pass which is at 11649 feet!
#DhruvaKargilRide

Dhruva Kargil Ride Daredevil bikers crossing the Zozila pass led by Lt Gen YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC on the way to Kargil War Memorial at Drass to pay homage to the heroes of Kargil War.

A magnificent journey, an inspirational leadership, a message to the entire Nation that Indian Army stands tall on the frontiers & that the tricolour flutters with the breath of each fallen Soldier!

Lt Gen YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC leads the #DhruvaKargilRide towards its destination! pic.twitter.com/0bytK7bVlo — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) July 23, 2021

​During the Kargil War, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders from Indian soil and succeeded in recapturing the strategically located and one of the highest peaks in the region, Tiger Hill, as a part of "Operation Vijay".

At a "Hut of Remembrance" located in India's National Defence Academy near the city of Pune, the names of 559 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War are recorded.