Tokyo 2020: Twitter Slams Indian Men’s Hockey Team After Humiliating Defeat Against Australia

The Indian men’s hockey team suffered a humiliating 1-7 defeat against the world's top team Australia in their second group stage match in the Tokyo Olympics.
This is India's biggest loss since Graham Reid took charge of the team as a coach.
For Australia, Daniel James Beale, Jeremy Thomas Hayward, Flynn Andrew Ogilvie, Joshua Beltz, Blake Grover, and Tim Brand scored, while Dilpreet Singh registered India's consolation.
After the match was over, India Twitter users vented their disappointment over the team's poor showing. One user said it was an incredibly embarrassing defeat, while another called Team India pathetic.
India are due to play their third match of the group stage on Tuesday against Spain at 6.30 AM IST.
