Register
18:12 GMT25 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian Hindu holy man shouts slogans during a meeting organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad or the World Hindu Council at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna during the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

    Opposition Parties Will Not Succeed in Dividing Hindus, Says Vishva Hindu Parishad President

    © REUTERS / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083367363_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_820adc3b3b6e584170e11f59fe1d130b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107251083457763-opposition-parties-will-not-succeed-in-dividing-hindus-says-vishva-hindu-parishad-president/

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or World Hindu Council, a key Hindu organisation linked to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was founded in 1964 and has been one of the main groups that have led the Ram Temple movement in India since 1989. Its main aim is to consolidate Hindu society and serve and protect the Hindu religion.

    While the VHP was established to construct and renovate Hindu temples, and deal with the matters of cow slaughtering and religious conversion, it has also been criticised for contributing to stoking hatred against Muslims in the country.

    VHP International Working President Alok Kumar spoke to Sputnik about various issues like the population control bill, Uttar Pradesh state elections, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

    Sputnik: The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a population control bill. What do you and the VHP think about it?

    Alok Kumar: The bill will help a lot in terms of family planning as it gives sufficient incentives for adhering to the two-child norm. The VHP has not raised objection to the entire bill but only on the provision of incentivising couples with one child and bringing down the fertility rate to 1.7 percent.

    We believe that with the two-child norm and 2.1 average fertility rate the population can be stabilised. With the one-child policy, the population will start to decline and we don’t want that because people are the country's asset. We welcome the two-child policy but as far as the one-child norm is concerned we don’t think it will be in the interest of the country.

    This is the reason we have made a suggestion to the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission to delete the provision from the proposed bill. I also believe that our suggestion is very reasonable and the commission will accept it.

    Sputnik: Opposition parties argue the bill will increase cases of female feticide (aborting female foetuses) and cause harm to women. Do you agree with this?

    Alok Kumar: We don’t think that such things will happen. There are reliable family planning norms. There are several procedures that can be adopted. Therefore, criticism on the basis of such arguments is not valid.

    Comments from political leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi are not the barometer of what is right and what is wrong.

    Sputnik: Do you think the bill targets the Muslim community?

    Alok Kumar: Not at all. This is not mandatory. If someone wants to have more children it’s his/her wish but then they should take care of the children. The burden should not be on the taxpayers.

    Sputnik: What do you think about Uttar Pradesh's Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020 (termed the “love jihad law” by media)

    Alok Kumar: Well, "love jihad" is a reality. Any marriage brought about by any person by coercion or fraud or financial incentives is bad. The law only restraints marriages which are brought about by concealment of facts including the religion of the man or by some temptations, and I believe that this law is going in a very positive way. 

    Sputnik: The Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party flagged irregularities in the purchase of land for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya city of India’s Uttar Pradesh. What are your views on the allegations?

    Alok Kumar: Certainly there was nothing illegal in the purchase of land for the Ram Temple. Their campaign is driven by their political agenda. Elections are just months away in Uttar Pradesh and they are afraid so are trying to create misunderstanding about Hindu leadership.

    We are satisfied that the people involved in the deal are known to everyone in the country. I don’t think that anyone would believe that Lord Rama’s money is being spent improperly. Every penny is being spent miserly and all those transactions were lawful.

    Their campaign was politically motivated and false propaganda.

    Sputnik: Vishva Hindu Parishad has backed the construction of the Ram Temple. Now that building has started, what changes do you think will take place in Ayodhya?

    Alok Kumar: This was not the movement for the construction of one more temple. This was for arousing the consciousness about Lord Rama, the values he stood for, equality, female empowerment, and above all the end of terrorism.

    All these values will be rekindled in the country. The "Bharat" will try to live with the ideals of Lord Rama. Therefore, not only Ayodhya but the entire country will benefit from the construction of the temple.

    Sputnik: After the Ram Temple, what are the other issues you will be taking up?

    Alok Kumar: We have always been taking up many more issues like the development of Cow products, Sanskrit language, education, especially in distant villages and slums of the country, healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship of castes and tribes, female empowerment, trying to instil Hindu values among the population, and the worldwide unity of Hindus.

    We have always been working on these issues and continue to work on them.

    Sputnik: There's a feeling that the Modi government is ignoring the demands of the VHP. What's your opinion on that?

    Alok Kumar: I am not aware of this. There are no differences between the government and the VHP. We have usual consultations with the people in the government. We exchange viewpoints and they implement the suggestions that they think are right.

    Sputnik: Of late, both the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and BJP have been giving statements that are seen as an effort to woo the Muslim community. What are your thoughts on this?

    Alok Kumar: There is nothing new which has been said by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ji. We have always believed that 85 percent of Indian Muslims have the same DNA as Hindus. Their forefathers and history are one. They value most of the values that are cherished in the country. There is a fundamental unity amongst all of them irrespective of the fact that some of them go to a mosque.

    We are trying to rekindle those points of unity. This is what Bhagwat ji and RSS is trying to do.

    Sputnik: Elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for next year. How will the VHP extend its support to the BJP?

    Alok Kumar: Why do even people think that the VHP will support the BJP? We don’t participate in active electioneering. But yes, if I have to choose for myself, the BJP is more pro-Hindu, pro-nationalism and I, for myself, consider it a better party.

    Sputnik: Former state chief Mayawati has also started wooing the Brahmin community. Do you think she will be able to make inroads with BJP supporters?

    Alok Kumar: I don’t think so. Mayawati tried and succeeded once but you can’t fool someone twice. I don’t think Mayawati or Akhilesh Yadav will succeed in dividing Hindu society.

    Sputnik: How do you see the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

    Alok Kumar: Well, I find him better than the previous ones. India has fared well in the defence sector under his leadership. India is looking eye-to-eye with China. The western borders are peaceful and the eastern borders are delineated and we have a Prime Minister who is concerned about the problems of the people.

    Related:

    'Will Keep Reconverting Muslims': Unease Among India's Hindu Nationalists Over RSS Chief's Remarks
    Political Parties Fighting for Hindu Votes in India's Uttar Pradesh Ahead of State Polls
    Top Hindu Group Opposes Draft Population Control Bill in India’s Uttar Pradesh
    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Muslims, Muslims, Muslims, Muslims, Muslim, muslim, Muslim, Hinduism, Hindus, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Politics, politics, politics, Politics, politics, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse