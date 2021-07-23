Amazon India Given Court Notice Over Sale of Banned Chinese Apparel Brand Shein

Last year, the Indian government blacklisted 267 Chinese apps after intelligence reports suggested they posed a threat to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation. At the time, Beijing expressed major disappointment and concern over the ban.

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to e-commerce giant Amazon India and the Indian government on a plea seeking a ban on the proposed sale on the former's website of products belonging to the Chinese apparel brand Shein.

Shein, a Chinese online retail brand for women’s clothing and accessories, is on a list of Chinese brands that were banned by the Indian government last year.

However, the e-commerce giant announced the sale of Shein’s products on its website during a "prime day" sale scheduled for 26-27 July.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Amazon India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), granting them time to file a response in the case. The court has placed the matter for further hearing on 20 August, but it declined to pass any order to suspend the sale slated for next week.

The plea, filed by Anantika Singh, states that "In the event that 'Shein' is not prohibited from selling its products via the 'prime sale' on Amazon.in, it could severely impinge on the integrity and sovereignty of this nation".

Furthermore, the plea also seeks a directive for Amazon to suspend its partnership with any banned entity like Shein until the Indian government lifts the restriction.

"Once it is has been established that the entry of 'Shein' and its products enabled access to information generated by computer source, which was prejudicial to the interest and sovereignty of India, it cannot be allowed to circumvent the law by using a third party platform akin to Respondent No.1 (Amazon)", the plea said.

The petitioner also sought a directive for the central government to appoint a third-party committee at the cost of Amazon India to make audits on the flow of data of Indian consumers to Shein.

Last year, the Indian government banned 267 Chinese apps, citing national security concerns amid a stand-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh region.