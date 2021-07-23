Bus Collision in India Kills 5, Including 3 Congress Party Workers, 60 Others Injured - Photos

The incident happened in the Moga district of the Indian state of Punjab. The Congress Party members who lost their lives in the fatal accident were headed to the city of Chandigarh to be part of the swearing-in ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been appointed the new party chief in Punjab.

"Two people died on the spot and the other three died while undergoing treatment in Moga's Civil Hospital where the victims were rushed to. Around 30 of the injured people are critical at present and under the observation of doctors", Baldev Singh, a police official from Moga's control room told Sputnik.

Expressing grief at the death and injuries to fellow Congress members, Punjab State Chief Amarinder Singh tweeted that all the necessary medical aid is being provided to those affected in the accident.

Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

​"Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the bus was driving at a high speed and lost control of the wheel. Further investigation is underway", Harmanbir Singh Gill, Senior Superintendent of Police (Moga), told Sputnik.

Photos allegedly depicting the crash site detail the severity of the accident. The front end of the buses can be seen totally crushed.

Bus ferrying Congress workers to Navjot Sidhu’s PPCC President installation ceremony in Chandigarh meets with an accident near Moga. 5 persons reportedly dead. pic.twitter.com/aJolPcHHHC — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) July 23, 2021

#PUNJAB | Three Congress workers have reportedly died in a bus accident in Punjab's Moga district, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted today. Around 60 people have been injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/iC3sbvFWjU — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) July 23, 2021