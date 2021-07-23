Jammu and Kashmir Police Shoot Down Drone Near Pakistan Border, Explosives Recovered

Since 2020, Pakistani troops have been accused of using drones to airdrop arms and ammunition for militants along the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, the border security force (BSF) intercepted a drone in Kashmir and recovered a US-made M-4 carbine rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds, and seven Chinese grenades.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down a drone in the Akhnoor area of Jammu during the early hours of Friday. The hexacopter was knocked down 8 kilometres inside the international border (IB) with Pakistan.

An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5 kg was found attached to the unmanned device, police said.

According to reports, defence agencies are probing whether Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind the drone activity.

​Over the past two months, there have been a high number of drone sightings near the border.

On 27 June, in a first-of-its-kind terror attack, two low-intensity improvised explosive devices dropped by drones caused a blast at an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu. The Indian Defence Ministry said the next day that they had thwarted a similar attack near a military station in Jammu.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry also raised a security issue with Pakistan after a drone was allegedly spotted over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed officers to remain alert as terrorist organisations are allegedly using more unmanned vehicles to carry out activities.

Days after the attack, the sale, possession, storage, and usage of drones were banned in three districts of Kashmir in close proximity to the border.

Meanwhile, the IAF has started the process of acquiring counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUASs) that can destroy multiple drones with laser-directed energy weapons.