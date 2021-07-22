Watch Brave Cat Prevent Cobra From Entering House in India

A white cat has been caught on camera displaying a mind-blowing act of bravery against a slithering cobra in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar by protecting its home.
The venomous snake took an attack position, raising its head, as if feeling threatened, just outside the house of the cat's owner.
But the brave feline guarded the residence and engaged in an intense and long staredown with the reptile.
According to the cat's owners, the face-off continued for around 30 minutes before the snake rescue team arrived to capture the cobra.
Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/YokePHLNWl
