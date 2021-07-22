Register
13:51 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020

    Indian Gov't Dismisses Claim it 'Undercounted Deaths', Adding Missing Out Fatalities is 'Unlikely'

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/63/1079566369_0:144:3386:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_3d329a326ab9f3a7b56304455444a450.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107221083437230-indian-govt-dismisses-claim-it-undercounted-deaths-adding-missing-out-fatalities-is-unlikely/

    Researchers from the US-based Center for Global Development calculated the extra number of deaths in India from any cause during the pandemic until 21 June. They also applied the estimates of age-specific infection fatality rates to India's two serosurveys and found excess deaths are about 10 times the official COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    Dismissing claims that India's official COVID-19 death toll is understated, India's Health Ministry on Thursday clarified that attributing all-cause mortality figures to COVID-19 is "completely misleading".

    "The extrapolation of deaths has been predicated on the bold assumption that the likelihood of any given infected person dying is the same across countries, dismissing the interplay between various direct and indirect factors such as race, ethnicity, the genomic constitution of a population, previous exposure levels to other diseases and the associated immunity developed in that population," the ministry stated.

    However, the ministry also said that during the peak of the second wave of the continuing coronavirus pandemic - since the entire health system was focused on handling the COVID-19 situation - correct reporting and recording could have been "compromised".

    "During the peak of the second wave, the entire health system was focused on effective clinical management of cases requiring medical help, and correct reporting and recording could have been compromised which is also evident in a few states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh while reconciling the number of their deaths recently," the ministry added.

    A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India's Actual Death Toll During COVID-19 Pandemic 10 Times Official Number, Report Says
    The Ministry also emphasised that seroprevalence studies are not only used to prevent the spread of infection among the vulnerable population, they are also used as another basis to extrapolate deaths.

    "The seroprevalence studies also have another potential concern that the antibody titers [a type of blood test] may diminish over time, leading to an underestimation of the true prevalence and corresponding overestimation of the infection fatality rate. Furthermore, the reports assume that all the excess mortality figures are COVID-19 deaths, for which there is no evidence. Excess mortality is a term used to describe an all-cause mortality figure and attributing these deaths to COVID-19 is completely misleading," it added.

    India's official tally of more than 414,000 deaths makes the country the world's third-highest death toll after the United States and Brazil.

    The study co-authored by India's former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian revealed that India's excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic could be as high as 4.9 million. 

    ​On Wednesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya refuted allegations that the government had concealed COVID-19 deaths and said that the federal government only compiles and publishes data sent by the state governments.

    On Thursday, India reported 41,383 new cases and 507 more deaths from COVID-19 in the preceding 24 hours. The country's total caseload and the death toll stood at more than 31 million and 418,900 respectively.

    Related:

    Is India's 'Failed' COVID Policy Behind the Spike in Cases in Neighbouring Countries?
    COVID-19 Vaccine Scam: Victims in India Await Gov't Aid, Fresh Doses
    Tags:
    deaths, Narendra Modi, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse