Register
13:51 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Smartphone

    Sweeping Pegasus Spyware is Expensive: Indian Cyber Investigator Urges Apple, Google to Take Action

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414285_0:113:1537:977_1200x675_80_0_0_294f7b7f6c053d4992334daf0efab642.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107221083436490-sweeping-pegasus-spyware-is-expensive-indian-cyber-investigator-urges-apple-google-to-take-action/

    On 18 July, an explosive Forensic Methodology Report by UK-based human rights group Amnesty International claimed that Israeli spyware Pegasus was possibly snooping on more than 50,000 influential people globally. Around 300 of them were Indian journalists, activists, politicians and scientists among others.

    The spyware system Pegasus has been classed as a highly sophisticated, military-grade snooping mechanism which, if embedded in a phone or laptop, could extract messages, contacts, locations and phone-call recordings to transmit to whichever cyber attacker has hacked into your system.

    Speaking to Sputnik, cybercrime investigator, Ritesh Bhatia, said Apple and Google need to take immediate action to resist Pegasus becoming embedded on iOS and Android operation systems (OS).

    The Mumbai-based expert said that getting rid of Pegasus would be very expensive and tedious for hacked individuals otherwise. 

    "Now that people are becoming aware of Pegasus' presence on their devices, it's natural for them to want to get rid of the system obviously. They must, however, know that the process would require them to rely on cybersecurity professionals and forensics experts to counter-code the spy system from their devices which will cost them loads of money," Bhatia said.

    "For more paranoid people, they could replace their phone or laptop with new devices, which again is expensive," the founder of the cybersecurity firm V4WEB added.

    Smartphone
    © Photo
    Pegasus Spyware Scandal: Now Users Will Think Twice Before Buying iPhone, Says Expert
    After the big exposé of a cyberattack, Amnesty International released a Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) so that users could check whether their devices had been violated by this spyware. 

    The toolkit, however, is advanced and requires technical knowledge beyond the understanding of most people. The cheaper and easier way to get out of the snoop-grid, according to the cyber expert, would be for Apple and Google to release quick advanced security patches to counter this massive breach on their respective operating systems. 

    "People spend hundreds and thousands of dollars on buying iPhones and Android phones. It is not entirely their fault that they fell prey to this spy attack. Tech geniuses are sitting in the offices of Apple and Google - it is their job to fix issues in their systems".

    "For these tech giants, it should be a matter of grave concern that despite their flaunting their robust security technologies, tens of thousands of users are being subjected to unlawful surveillance," the investigator said. 

    "I also urge everybody please to download whatever next official updates they get for their devices to get rid of Pegasus without having to shell out any cash," he added.

    Although Apple said spyware such as Pegasus is "highly sophisticated, costs millions of dollars to develop and has a short shelf life", it did not reveal what its next steps are to help users who have been hacked.

    "These days most apps ask for permission to gain access to the microphones, locations, messages and galleries of your devices. Think before granting permission. Use limited apps and delete the ones that you no longer use. Also, only download apps from Apple Store or PlayStore," Bhatia told Sputnik.

    Third-party apps - especially those beauty-enhancing applications - can always trap users in cyber problems. "Before exposing the children and elderly around you to particular platforms, make them aware of the risks such as fake news and OTP frauds that may come with the platforms," the 45-year-old researcher noted.

    Detecting Pegasus or other sophisticated spywares on devices is often difficult because these systems latch themselves via codes fed on malware which cannot be detected by regular people. Once clicked, these malware links slyly attach spying systems onto the devices without alerting the users at all. 

    He cautioned users to be alert to whether one's mobile phone is heating up for no apparent reason, the data pack is getting used up faster or the battery is draining quickly.

    "The working of spyware consumes the energy and internet availability on infected devices. There are some basic hints that suggest that your phones are infected with spywares," Bhatia noted. 

    The controversy around Pegasus is gaining momentum in India, as the opposition leaders have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of spying on people who raise their voice against the authorities. 

    The government has denied the accusations during the ongoing Monsoon Session of parliament. 

    ​Bhatia has joined other Indian cybersecurity experts Sputnik has interviewed in the past in urging the Indian government to take active measures and build a strong web-security network as soon as possible. 

    He said that as of now, India is not entirely ready to safeguard its citizens against such attacks. "The Pegasus scandal exposes the dark side of pushing Indians into the cyberspace with accelerating online payments, communications and more".

    "Indians need to be aware of the risks of going deeper into the layers of internet so that they can make informed decisions regarding which phones and apps to buy and use".
    "It is the need of the hour. Cyber warfare is only going to increase in the future and nobody as of now, is safe," the web investigator added. 

    In March, India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) reported to parliament that in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the number of central ministry, department and state government websites to have been hacked totalled respectively 110, 54, and 59. CERT also said that more than 26,100 Indian websites were breached in 2020.

    Tags:
    iOS, iOS, Android, android, Android, Android, Android, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Google, Google, Google, Google, Apple, Apple, spyware, Pegasus, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse