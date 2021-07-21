Eid Al-Adha Festivities Kick Off in India Amid COVID Restrictions - Photo, Video

Eid al-Adha, a festival commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, is typically marked by large gatherings and prayers, however, this year, people are being more cautious due to the coronavirus.

Celebrations marking Eid al-Adha are being observed under strict COVID regulations across India on Wednesday.

Indian states with large Muslim populations, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have deployed police around mosques to ensure that the areas in and around them are not overcrowded with devotees.

Visuals emerging from different Indian regions show individuals dressed up in fine attire and masks offering prayers at mosques, while maintaining a safe distance from one another.

The one thing that is keeping the Eid spirit intact this year is the aroma of "mutton biryani" in the air that is specially prepared as part of the celebratory rituals , people have revealed on Twitter.

#IndianArmy 's Machhal Brigade celebrated the auspicious festival of Eid with the Awaam of Machhal Kupwara. Namaz was offered at the Jamia Masjid of Machhal . Known for its people friendly approach of engaging with the people of Kashmir 1/2 @manhasvikas41 @CestMoiz @megirish2001 pic.twitter.com/IuqM6yxchY — Dacchan Sentinels (@DacchanSentine1) July 21, 2021

When you eat Biryani on Eid, you are not cheating, you are celebrating.



Small difference,

Big impact.



Eid Mubarak 🙏🏼❤️🤗#EidMubarak — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) July 21, 2021

Biryani is not just a food 🍖

It’s a love for many….. ❤️

Gonna order to enlight this festive vibes 🥳

Eid Mubarak y'all 🌜 — Saniya (@SaniyaMihani) July 21, 2021

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind are among the many leaders who have extended Eid greetings to their fellow Indians.

Eid Mubarak!



Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2021

Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for happiness of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2021

​Eid al-Adha marks the spirit of empathy and sacrifice, and honours the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to obey God's command.

But before the Prophet Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a lamb for him to sacrifice instead. Therefore, every year during the festival of Eid al-Adha, Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal - a goat, sheep, cow, or camel.