Register
14:40 GMT19 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei Phone

    Pegasus: Indian Opposition Demands Parliamentary Probe Into Israeli Spyware Row

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1b/1080887773_0:134:1920:1214_1200x675_80_0_0_a0aca3c01dcc96b39d5e8a5c04ab5cc1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107191083411569-pegasus-indian-opposition-demands-parliamentary-probe-into-israeli-spyware-row/

    Once it finds its way into a phone, the Pegasus spyware can access emails, messages, WhatsApp chats, saved contact numbers as well as locations of the victim. The cyber-spy system then transmits the data to the attacker and exposes victims to being followed around on web, without their knowledge.

    Members of Indian opposition parties, including Congress and others like the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Monday demanded a parliamentary committee probe into the "Pegasus" spyware that reportedly targeted around 300 Indians, including journalists, politicians, activists, businesspersons, and scientists to extract sensitive data from their phones.  

    While suggesting a serious investigation be conducted into the matter, key leaders of the Congress party -- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- have raised questions over the Indian government's potential involvement in the hacking attack.

    Several cyber-enthusiastic Indians are also extensively discussing on social media if they are being watched by the government.

    ​What Happened

    Forensic Methodology Report by Amnesty International released over the weekend claims that Pegasus spyware has been used in a widespread and persistent manner to unlawfully spy on over 50,000 influential people around the world, including in India. 

    A total of 17 global media outlets including The Washington Post and the Indian publication The Wire were among others who joined Amnesty International to report the spyware attack. 

    Speaking to Sputnik, Shamsher Bahadur, Cyber Security Practice Head of software consultancy Armantec Systems, said that it is feasible indeed for such spyware to mine confidential data from the phones of important people who could put the national security of their country at risk. 

    "Once the spyware is able to access the target devices, it collects the data and transmits it to the Command and Control Centre established by the attacker," Bahadur stated. "The targeted victims are compelled to click on malicious links by several ways including bombarding them with messages involving their areas of interest."

    "Since Pegasus is being used to snoop on key individuals like journalists, activists, scientists and politicians -- it could gather secret information from their devices and expose them as well as their countries to major cyber threats," he explained. 

    How the Government Has Reacted

    Indian news agency ANI released a "government statement" late at night on 18 July that strongly denied all allegations regarding any surveillance of people. 

    The statement does not contain the name of an official or the ministry that issued it, so it remains unclear as to who is looking into the matter, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) or the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). 

    ​Sputnik reached out to the Indian Ministries of I&B as well as MeitY for a reaction about the developments, but the queries remain unanswered. 

    India's newly-appointed IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday addressed the subject in the Parliament, saying it is all too "coincidental" that this Pegasus spyware case was revealed in India just a day before the Parliament's Monsoon Session began.

    ​Cyber-Vulnerabilities Plaguing Data Security of Indians

    The busting of this cyber-spy racket comes at a time when India is witnessing a rise in web attacks from a number of countries, including -- supposedly -- China and Pakistan. 

    Cybercrime
    © CC0
    Cops Trying To Get a Hang Of ‘Technical Investigations’ As Cyber Crime Cases On the Rise in India
    In March, India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) reported to the Parliament that a total of 110, 54, and 59 websites of central ministries, departments and state governments were hacked during 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In addition, CERT also said that over 26,100 Indian websites were hacked in 2020.  

    Senior Indian cyber security expert Nandakishore Harikumar told Sputnik that the scarier part of this Pegasus attack is that nobody is sure how many victims were attacked in India and around the world because more targets could still be under surveillance. 

    "One last line by The Wire says that the investigators are not sure about how many got compromised. It's just like counting the number of cyber scams one could come across in a day and even more. It's extremely concerning that there is no way to identify a victim of Pegasus attack until and unless the target is exploited," he said.

    "This highlights the unfortunately weak cyber security awareness in India and other nations during these times when the internet has penetrated deeply into our daily lives," Harikumar added. 

    This is not the first time that the Pegasus spyware has been found to have been targeting Indian nationals. 

    In November 2019, WhatsApp claimed that the NSO Group was snooping on Indian activists and journalists using Pegasus. 

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, attacks, attack, attack, attack, attack, spying, spying, spy, spy, spy, Indians, India, Indians, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Pegasus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse