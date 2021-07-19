Rescue Op Underway as Three Dead, Several Missing After Cloudburst in India’s Uttarakhand - Videos

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted extremely heavy rainfall over the country’s hill state of Uttarakhand on 18-19 July. It also forecasted intense to very intense rainfall over the western Himalayan region until 21 July.

A rescue operation is being carried out in an Indian village, located in the hilly state of Uttarakhand, after a cloudburst on Sunday night, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said on Monday. At least three people have already died and four others are reported missing.

The incident occurred in Mando Village in Uttarkashi District.

​Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, the in-charge of the SDRF, told media that two women and a child have died.

The SDRF officials also told the media that amid heavy rainfall in the state, several houses were submerged in water in some areas of Mando village after the cloubdburst.

Uttarkashi#

3 dead, four missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district. pic.twitter.com/lwlT8uGtWq — Anmol Jain 🇮🇳 (@anmol_mussoorie) July 19, 2021

According to The India Meteorological Department, the recent satellite imagery shows intense to very intense rainfall across parts of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, adjoining West Rajasthan, South Haryana and Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas on Monday.

Meanwhile, Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation in Dehradun, a city in Uttarkhand, blamed the state's drainage plan for the havoc.

The SDC Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation engaged in communication, capacity building and community mobilizatios which has been working closely on issues of sustainable development and governance.