Register
09:34 GMT17 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    MH-60 Romeo

    Big Boost for India as US Hands Over First Set of MH-60 'Romeo' Multi-Role Choppers to Indian Navy

    © CC BY 2.0 / Peter Haden
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107636/10/1076361049_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_335cf6c90d7b71c5945d9590525f6b23.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107171083403192-big-boost-for-india-as-us-hands-over-first-set-of-mh-60-romeo-multi-role-choppers-to-indian-navy/

    After waiting for decades, the Indian Navy has finally obtained a pair of new multi-role helicopters. The Indian maritime force had been struggling with an ageing fleet of British-made Sea King choppers which it acquired in 1978.

    The Indian Navy's anti-submarine capability has more teeth now after the maritime force received its first set of two Sikorsky MH-60 'Romeo' multi-role helicopters on Friday.

    ​The two helicopters were handed over to the Indian Navy at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.

    India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was present at the ceremony, which marked the official transfer of the helicopters from the US Navy to the Indian Navy.

    During the ceremony, Sandhu said that the induction of the helicopters in the Indian Navy is a major milestone in the India-US defence partnership.

    "The ceremony marked the formal transfer of these helicopters from US navy to the Indian Navy, which were accepted by His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the USA," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

    "The ceremony also witnessed the exchange of helicopter documents between Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell, Commander Naval Air Forces, US Navy and Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, deputy chief of naval staff (DCNS), Indian Navy."

    ​Sandhu also mentioned that the total value of Indian defence contracts bagged by the US has exceeded $25 billion in the last 15 years.

    The choppers, known for their anti-submarine capabilities, are equipped with Hellfire missiles, torpedoes and precision-guided munitions alongside a multi-mode radar system and night-vision devices.

    India had signed a $2.6 billion deal to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from US weapons major Lockheed Martin in 2020.

    The Indian Navy is buying these choppers from the American government. The pact was inked during former US President Donald Trump's visit to India last year.

    Both sides went for a government-to-government contract because India wanted to fast track the procurement process.

    The choppers are vital for the country's navy as it struggles to keep an eye on China in the vast Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

    Chinese navy ships, corvettes, submarines and underwater drones have been making regular forays in the IOR.

    The first batch of the Indian pilots is undergoing training on the helicopters in America.

    According to the US Department of Defense, these helicopters will provide the Indian Navy the much needed capability to take on enemy warships, destroyers and submarines in the water as they are well-versed in performing anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions.

    Related:

    Indian Navy, Air Force Conduct War Games With US Aircraft Carrier In Indian Ocean - Photos
    India Gives Nod to Build More Conventional Submarines Amid Power Battle With China in Indian Ocean
    UK Carrier Strike Group Enters Indian Ocean for Naval Exercise With Indian Navy
    Tags:
    weapons sales, weapons deal, weapons, weapons, Weapons, teeth, boost, helicopter pilots, military pilots, Pilots, pilots, pilot, corvettes, surveillance drones, underwater drones, armed drones, Drones, drones, drones, warfare, Warfare, Submarines, submarines, submarine, Submarine, submarine, submarine, torpedo, Torpedo, torpedoes, Hellfire missile, Hellfire missile, Hellfire, missiles, missiles, acquisition, procurement, Donald Trump, Indian Defence Ministry, Department of Defence, defence, pact, contract, contract, deal, deal, ambassador, China, India, Indian Ocean, attack helicopters, helicopters, helicopters, San Diego, MH-60, MH-60R Seahawk, Lockheed Martin, Lockheed Martin, The US Navy, US Navy, US Navy, Indian navy, Indian Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse