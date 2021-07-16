Five Arrested in Uttar Pradesh for Chanting Pro-Pakistani Slogans During Opposition Party Protest

This is not the first time that pro-Pakistani slogans have been chanted during a party protest. Last month in Uttar Pradesh, a group of people made a video chanting "Hail Pakistan" for fun that went viral on social media. State police released them after a stern warning.

Police in India's Uttar Pradesh arrested five people on Friday and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the state's main opposition, the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleging that its workers were heard chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" (Hail Pakistan) during a protest.

According to initial reports, all five detainees claimed to be Samajwadi Party functionaries.

​The party was protesting against the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Agra for allegedly rigging the recently concluded Panchayat (rural body) polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In an online video, the president of the Samajwadi Party's Agra unit Wajid Nisar and a few supporters were heard saying "Pakistan Zindabad".

In Agra, Samajwadi Party workers raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

​Soon after the video went viral, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit tweeted a clip of the protest march saying: "Is Samajwadi Party being run from Pakistan?"

क्या समाजवादी पार्टी पाकिस्तान से संचालित हो रही है?

Another BJP parliamentarian tweeted the video targeting the SP.

​Meanwhile, Nisar admitted that pro-Pakistan slogans were chanted during the rally. However, he claimed that some outsiders had chanted such objectionable slogans to tarnish the party's image.

The Samajwadi Party leader also claimed that he has filed a written complaint with the police and urged them to take strict legal action against the accused.