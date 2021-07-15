Register
17:55 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Women activists hold banners and shout slogans demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week, during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

    Delhi Police Launch New Strategy to End Surge in Kidnappings, Rapes, & Other Crimes Against Women

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/75/1078257591_0:246:3204:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_12bb039e5e972d86c62cc96c5af0f072.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107151083391954-delhi-police-launch-new-strategy-to-end-surge-in-kidnappings-rapes--other-crimes-against-women/

    Demonstrations to express public outrage have increased in frequency in India, as cases of crimes against women - including brutal rape, abduction, etc - continue to be perpetrated. The federal and state governments have time and again promised justice in such cases. But crime data shows the situation is worsening.

    An aggressive initiative to prevent crimes which are usually carried out against women has been launched by police in Delhi, as the city is witnessing a massive surge in crime cases.

    According to Delhi Police officials, the move should restore the confidence women have in the local constabulary. The deputy commissioner of Delhi Police (Northwest District), Usha Rangnani has stated that the initiative named "Safety and Empowerment" is groundbreaking and is being carried out by women constables.

    "The purpose is to sensitise women in the areas and their guardians, or families, about the trend of crime against them, such as rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, or their harassment for dowry," Rangnani said in a statement.

    The officer added that as part of this initiative, women constables would provide doorstep policing for identification and so that the grievances of women within the community may be redressed.

    "Women police officers build confidence among women with regard to their own safety in the immediate environment. The purpose is to sensitise the area's women, girls and their guardians or parents about crimes against women ... and to empower them to tackle the unwanted situations," she revealed.

    Crimes against women in Delhi up to June 2021 increased by 63.3 percent. The data states that rapes rose 43 percent - from 580 until June last year to 833 this year - and molestation cases jumped by 39 percent - from 733 to 1,022.

    "Incidents of female kidnappings have increased from 1,026 to 1,580, abduction of women from 46 to 159, and dowry deaths from 47 to 56," the statistics which Delhi Police shared with Sputnik showed.

    As part of this new initiative, Delhi will keep organising campaigns to raise public awareness, police said.

    "Female constables are motivating young women and little girls to report the cases of violence against them," Rangnani stated. 

    ​Police officials said they have analysed several stretches across the city where the women commuters feel unsafe.

    "We have already increased patrolling in isolated stretches and will be raising the connectivity issue for women during late hours with the authorities," Chinmoy Biswal, public relations officer of Delhi Police said.

    Delhi Government's Efforts Going in Vain

    The Delhi government has also been taking a number of measures to ensure women's safety in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has made comprehensive arrangements for women in the national capital.

    Over the years, the AAP government has installed CCTV cameras, put marshals on buses and even installed more than 200,000 street lights. However, despite all the efforts the incidence of crime is going up.

    Sputnik spoke to a neuropsychologist to understand the reason behind the massive surge in crime and learnt that the frustration of being locked inside their house or being unemployed is one of the main reasons behind it.

    "A lot of people are getting frustrated sitting inside the houses and not being able to go out and live a normal life. Shortage of employment is also playing a vital reason as people are heading into depression," Sana Khullar, a neuropsychologist revealed.

    "So, here power dynamics comes into play and the chances of women being subjected to such abuse increases," Khullar added.  

    On the other hand, the Delhi Government has said that they would continue to work towards the safety of women.

    Related:

    Delhi Residents Warn of Web Scams After Police List Fraud Baits OLX, Just Dial
    Street Crimes, Abduction, Rape of Women Have Risen in Delhi This Year, Fresh Police Data Reveals
    Police Use Water Cannon on BJP Supporters Protesting Against Water Shortage in Delhi
    Delhi Police Raid Call Centre Where Staff Dupe US Citizens by Posing as Amazon Agents
    Tags:
    police, Government, Abduction, public, initiative, strategy, kidnapping, curbs, Rape, women, crime, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse