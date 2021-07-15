Court Urges Sushant Singh Rajput's Father to Find Amicable Solution Over Film About Bollywood Star

Several filmmakers want to make films about the life and death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his Mumbai flat on 14 June 2020. His father is fighting a legal battle to prevent the release of several of these projects, including 'Nyaay: The Justice', 'Suicide or Murder: A star was lost' and 'Shashank'.

The legal row between Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, and the filmmaker of ‘Nyay: The Justice’ film, which is purportedly based on the actor's life, has taken a new twist as the Delhi High Court has asked both parties to find an amicable solution to resolve their dispute.

Singh filed a plea in April 2021 against the filmmakers to stop them making a movie about his son’s life without the family’s consent.

Demanding a stay on its release, Singh said that if a "movie, web series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcast, it would affect the right of the victim and the deceased to a free and fair trial as it may prejudice them."

He also alleged that several filmmakers are using Sushant’s death as an "opportunity to get fame by developing different theories/stories, at the cost of his and his family’s reputation".

Last month, the court dismissed Singh's petition which sought to ban the release of the movie 'Nyaay: The Justice', allegedly based on the actor's suicide. The makers of ‘Nyaay: The Justice’ released the film on 11 June 2021 on the OTT platform Lapalap Originals.

However, Singh didn’t relent and continued to fight the legal battle as he appealed against the decision in the high court.

Upon hearing Singh's appeal against the previous judgement passed by the court, Delhi High Court’s Justice Talwant Singh said: “Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out."

According to Indian newswire PTI, both the advocates - Jayant Mehta representing Singh, and Chander Lall representing the film director - agreed to the court’s suggestion.

Mehta said "independent of the proceedings, we will try to come to a resolution", and Lall clarified that there was "no intention to take advantage".

The court issued notice and granted a week to the filmmakers to respond to Singh's application seeking a stay on further circulation or publication of the film.

As the court ordered both the parties to peacefully resolve the matter, it has also directed the filmmakers to give a complete account of the revenue earnt from the film ‘Nyaay: The Justice’ and also listed the suit for completion.

The next hearing will be on 26 July 2021.