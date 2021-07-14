Internet Storm as Leaked Photos Fuel Dating Rumours of Actress Kim Sharma, Tennis Star Leander Paes

Though the two celebritites have been hush-hush about their rumoured relationship, the pair has often been snapped by the paparazzi as they hangout together and go to the same pilate studios in Mumbai.

Holiday pictures of Bollywood actress Kim Sharma, 41, and Indian tennis star Leander Paes, 48, leaked by a hotel in the Indian state of Goa have sparked dating rumours, making them the talk of the town.

In one of the pictures posted on Instagram by a restaurant called "Pousada By The Beach", Kim can be seen standing close to Leander as the tennis star wraps her in his arms from behind. The pair were all smiles as they posed for the camera, both wearing white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

In another photo that has since gone viral, the tennis champion and the actress can be seen having a good time as they enjoy a meal together.

Their fans and gossipmongers couldn't keep calm and bombarded the comments section, asking: "Are they dating?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

Referring to Leander as "Mr P", Kim gave credit to him for clicking her picture posted on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

In the past, Leander was in a relationship with model-actress Rhea Pillai and has a daughter with her. While he was reportedly dating Mahima Chaudhary, Bollywood actress Kim Sharma was in a relationship with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. After their break-up, she married businessman Ali Punjani but got divorced in 2017. She was then speculated to be in a relationship with Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane.